Millionaire Trader Is Up $500,000 On Dogecoin Long, Expects 'Monster Rally' To $1 Still To Come

- Meme coin trader Unipcs aka Bonk Guy revealed his Dogecoin perpetuals position is up $500,000, doubling in less than 24 hours.
- Crypto trader expects a major short squeeze on Dogecoin which could trigger a powerful DOGE rally.
- See the trading strategy with a perfect track record in 2025 [currently 34-0] →
A well-known millionaire meme coin trader has doubled down on his six-figure Dogecoin DOGE/USD bet, turning patience and conviction into half a million dollars in profit.
What Happened: In a detailed X post on Sept. 13, Unipcs, better known as Bonk Guy, said his Dogecoin perpetuals trade is now up over $500,000, nearly doubling his $252,000 profit disclosed just 19 hours earlier.
The position stems from a $100,000 investment placed with extreme leverage.
The trader outlined several drivers fueling the next leg higher:
- DOGE's movement style: long periods of sideways action followed by explosive rallies.
- Short-term catalysts: the anticipated Dogecoin ETF launch, growing Dogecoin Asset Treasury (DAT) accumulation, and potential interest rate cuts.
- Market structure: momentum still favors continuation rather than exhaustion.
Prominent analyst Altcoin Sherpa also applauded Unipcs, calling him a strong example of trading well-known meme coins with size and clarity.
Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday With Weakness
What's Next: Unipcs explained that the Dogecoin rally could take it to $1 in a multi-phase rally:
- A strong move higher from current levels.
- A consolidation period marked by complacency.
- A true "monster rally" lasting months, pushing DOGE above $1.
He urged traders not to rotate or panic-sell conviction plays, noting dips should be viewed as buying opportunities in what he calls a HODLer's market.
Meanwhile, analyst Cryptoinsightuk highlighted rising late short interest on lower timeframes.
With open interest climbing, negative funding premiums, and spot volume ticking up, he says a short squeeze is likely.
The open question: will this mark just a relief rally, or the start of a full trend reversal?
Many altcoins, he noted, are showing similar setups.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.