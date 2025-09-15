Dogecoin,Golden,Cryptocurrency,And,Blue,Graph,Background,With,Quote,Data
September 15, 2025 9:44 AM 2 min read

Millionaire Trader Is Up $500,000 On Dogecoin Long, Expects 'Monster Rally' To $1 Still To Come

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

A well-known millionaire meme coin trader has doubled down on his six-figure Dogecoin DOGE/USD bet, turning patience and conviction into half a million dollars in profit.

What Happened: In a detailed X post on Sept. 13, Unipcs, better known as Bonk Guy, said his Dogecoin perpetuals trade is now up over $500,000, nearly doubling his $252,000 profit disclosed just 19 hours earlier.

The position stems from a $100,000 investment placed with extreme leverage.

The trader outlined several drivers fueling the next leg higher:

  • DOGE's movement style: long periods of sideways action followed by explosive rallies.
  • Short-term catalysts: the anticipated Dogecoin ETF launch, growing Dogecoin Asset Treasury (DAT) accumulation, and potential interest rate cuts.
  • Market structure: momentum still favors continuation rather than exhaustion.

Prominent analyst Altcoin Sherpa also applauded Unipcs, calling him a strong example of trading well-known meme coins with size and clarity.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start Monday With Weakness

What's Next: Unipcs explained that the Dogecoin rally could take it to $1 in a multi-phase rally:

  • A strong move higher from current levels.
  • A consolidation period marked by complacency.
  • A true "monster rally" lasting months, pushing DOGE above $1.

He urged traders not to rotate or panic-sell conviction plays, noting dips should be viewed as buying opportunities in what he calls a HODLer's market.

Meanwhile, analyst Cryptoinsightuk highlighted rising late short interest on lower timeframes.

With open interest climbing, negative funding premiums, and spot volume ticking up, he says a short squeeze is likely.

The open question: will this mark just a relief rally, or the start of a full trend reversal?

Many altcoins, he noted, are showing similar setups.

Image: Shutterstock

