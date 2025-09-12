Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin DOGE has surged 20% in the past week, fueled by optimism around the pending DOJE ETF launch and fresh technical signals hinting at another explosive move.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Kevin said Dogecoin may be on the verge of its "last big rally of the cycle," citing monthly stochastic RSI crosses that historically preceded massive gains.

During the 2015–2017 bull run, similar signals led to rallies of 270%, 1,852%, and 1,751%.

In this cycle, two such signals already produced gains of roughly 280% and 497%, with the latest cross suggesting the next phase may just be starting.

Kevin also flagged a MVRV near 0.96, a level associated with deep undervaluation compared to historical peaks of 4–24, alongside a relative strength indext trendline support.

He sees not only upside potential for DOGE but also for altcoins more broadly, especially if supported by monetary policy easing.

Why It Matters: Kevin expects upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts and dovish guidance to provide the perfect macro backdrop for altcoin outperformance, though he warns that hawkish policy or rising inflation could derail the setup.

Overall, Kevin views the confluence of bullish technicals, undervaluation, and macro tailwinds as an ideal foundation for Dogecoin's next major rally heading into Q4.

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas confirmed that the Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) has been delayed, with launch now expected next week, likely Thursday.

In parallel, CleanCore Solutions announced on Sep. 11 that it has accumulated more than 500 million DOGE under its strategic plan to acquire 1 billion DOGE within 30 days.

The firm ultimately aims to secure up to 5% of Dogecoin's circulating supply, positioning itself as a leading digital asset treasury (DAT).

Image: Shutterstock