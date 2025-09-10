Dogecoin Eyes 'Impressive Rally' On DOJE ETF Launch, But There's Reason To Be Cautious

Dogecoin's DOGE/USD is benefiting from excitement over its upcoming ETF listing, but analysts caution that gains may be subject to quick reversals.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2434 $36.7 billion +12.7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001304 $7.7 billion +5% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001054 $4.4 billion +7.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts Dogecoin's next breakout level to be $0.29, which could unlock a run toward $0.50.

Trader Tardigrade observed DOGE testing the upper Bollinger Band on the daily chart, a sign of strengthening momentum after prior pullbacks.

Statistics: Santiment data suggests the DOJE ETF will mark another milestone in meme coins' shift from internet culture to mainstream finance.

Still, the firm notes price action may be among the most speculation-driven in crypto, with heavy crowd influence.

Whale behavior reflects mixed sentiment: DOGE initially spiked on mid-August ETF news before cooling on profit-taking, but wallets holding 1M–10M DOGE have been steadily accumulating, reaching near four-year highs ahead of the launch.

While traders expect short-term FOMO-driven rallies, history shows Dogecoin rallies often fade as hype cools.

Still, retail and institutional demand could bring renewed speculation if the ETF launches.

Community News: The Dogecoin Foundation's corporate arm, House of Doge, partnered with Bitstamp USA (now Bitstamp by Robinhood, HOOD, naming it the official trading and custody venue for the new Dogecoin Treasury.

The treasury, built with CleanCore Solutions, aims to bring stability and transparency to the ecosystem.

