September 10, 2025 3:37 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher after lower-than-expected producer price inflation data.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,527.08
EthereumETH/USD$4,332.17
SolanaSOL/USD$222.58
XRPXRP/USD$2.99
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2431
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001300

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 139,026 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $244.78 million.  
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD, Mantle MNT/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin attempting to break out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, a setup that could fuel a strong Q4 rally.

Matthew Hyland pointed to Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands, now showing the tightest compression in 15 years, signaling the potential for a historic move.

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin's break above key resistance and the 20-day MA, with cooler PPI data boosting expectations of rate cuts and setting up altcoin outperformance.

Ted Pillows cautioned that with 88% of Bitcoin supply in profit, the market is nearing a zone that has historically triggered corrections.

