Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 2.1% at $3.9 trillion.
- Traders flag Bitcoin’s inverted H&S breakout and call it the most compressed squeeze in 15 years.
- Get the data-driven signals to profit from September volatility (for free) →
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher after lower-than-expected producer price inflation data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$113,527.08
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,332.17
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$222.58
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.99
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2431
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001300
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 139,026 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $244.78 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD, Mantle MNT/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive To Board The Bitcoin Treasury Company With $1.5 Billion Raise
- Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut
- Kraken Lets Europeans Trade Tokenized US Stocks Without Brokers Or Extra Fees
- Metaplanet Secures $1.45 Billion Capital Raise, Nets $30 Million Investment From KindlyMD Subsidiary Nakamoto
- Dogecoin Eyes ‘Impressive Rally’ On DOJE ETF Launch, But There’s Reason To Be Cautious
Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin attempting to break out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, a setup that could fuel a strong Q4 rally.
Matthew Hyland pointed to Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands, now showing the tightest compression in 15 years, signaling the potential for a historic move.
Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin's break above key resistance and the 20-day MA, with cooler PPI data boosting expectations of rate cuts and setting up altcoin outperformance.
Ted Pillows cautioned that with 88% of Bitcoin supply in profit, the market is nearing a zone that has historically triggered corrections.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.