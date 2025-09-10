Bitcoin Holds Near $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Extend Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher after lower-than-expected producer price inflation data.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,527.08 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,332.17 Solana SOL/USD $222.58 XRP XRP/USD $2.99 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2431 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001300

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 139,026 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $244.78 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Pump. Fun PUMP/USD , Mantle MNT/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Stockmoney Lizards sees Bitcoin attempting to break out of an inverted head and shoulders pattern, a setup that could fuel a strong Q4 rally.

Matthew Hyland pointed to Bitcoin's monthly Bollinger Bands, now showing the tightest compression in 15 years, signaling the potential for a historic move.

Michael van de Poppe noted Bitcoin's break above key resistance and the 20-day MA, with cooler PPI data boosting expectations of rate cuts and setting up altcoin outperformance.

Ted Pillows cautioned that with 88% of Bitcoin supply in profit, the market is nearing a zone that has historically triggered corrections.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock