XRP, Bitcoin Or ETH? Here's Which Coin Users Predict To Perform Best Until 2026

A poll questioning whether XRP XRP/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD or Bitcoin BTC/USD will deliver the best return till the end of the year has yielded a surprising result.

What Happened: A Santiment poll found XRP leading with 37.5% of responses, followed by Ethereum with 35%.

Bitcoin came in last with just 12.5%. The results fueled debate among traders and analysts about what could drive the next leg higher.

Trader Nomad said Ethereum could rally to $5,500 within weeks, while investor Paul Barron argued that XRP benefits from a unique "inverse sentiment engine."

According to him, constant criticism from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana communities generates outsized engagement.

This, in turn, attracts new investors and adoption drivers such as Gemini's XRP card and potential XRP treasury companies.

In a separate update, Santiment noted that crypto markets are rebounding steadily, highlighted by growing accumulation: August saw 13 new wallets holding 1,000+ BTC and 48 more holding 10,000+ ETH.

What's Next: Crypto trader Galaxy pointed out that XRP is testing a critical resistance level on its XRP/BTC pair, a trendline that has capped gains for over six years. A breakout here could push XRP/USD into price discovery.

Meanwhile, DevKhabib highlighted strong Ethereum bounces that confirm solid support, suggesting ETH may be primed for a move higher, with capital expected to rotate from majors into mid-caps and then low caps over the next six months.

For Bitcoin, analyst Ted Pillows observed the asset sitting on its most important support trendline, in place since Q3 2023.

BTC briefly lost the level in April 2025 but quickly reclaimed it, a pattern he says could mimic a temporary capitulation before another push toward new all-time highs.

