Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher As Sentiment Stabilizes
August 27, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning, with sentiment slowly improving.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$111,192.09
EthereumETH/USD$4,602.45
SolanaSOL/USD$204.74
XRPXRP/USD$3.01
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2207
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001248

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 83,243 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $263.75 million.        
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $88.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $455 million. 
  • CoinMarketCap data shows the crypto fear and greed index stands at neutral currently.

Trader Notes: Quinten Francois explained that Bitcoin has lost the $112,000 support and was rejected on its retest, confirming it as resistance.

The short-term trend remains bearish with lower highs and lower lows, pointing to potential downside toward $106,500 or even $100,000.

Still, the long-term outlook stays bullish, as such a move would only be a 20% correction from all-time highs.

More Crypto Online sees Bitcoin has bounced but remains below the upper trend line.

The rebound appears to be a 3-wave corrective move, suggesting the risk of further downside and potential lower lows is still high.

Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted Ethereum has bounced 7.7% from $4,300 support levels and a push to $4,800 will be the strongest move for the altcoin. However, he also predicts the possibility of a higher-low or retest of $4,300 again.

Cryptoinsightuk explained that XRP is showing strength with a bullish RSI cross and no structural damage despite the pullback.

The daily close was positive, but confirmation with another day of strong price action and volume is needed before calling a breakout.

Bluntz Capital noted an ascending triangle breakout for Solana as 36 days of ranging will come to an end soon.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts a break above $0.23 will trigger a Dogecoin rally.

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

