Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher As Sentiment Stabilizes

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization rises 1.5% to $3.85 trillion.
- Trader sees Bitcoin’s long-term trend as bullish even with dips toward $100,000; Dogecoin could rally if $0.23 breaks.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning, with sentiment slowly improving.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$111,192.09
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,602.45
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$204.74
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.01
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2207
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001248
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 83,243 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $263.75 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $88.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $455 million.
- CoinMarketCap data shows the crypto fear and greed index stands at neutral currently.
Trader Notes: Quinten Francois explained that Bitcoin has lost the $112,000 support and was rejected on its retest, confirming it as resistance.
The short-term trend remains bearish with lower highs and lower lows, pointing to potential downside toward $106,500 or even $100,000.
Still, the long-term outlook stays bullish, as such a move would only be a 20% correction from all-time highs.
More Crypto Online sees Bitcoin has bounced but remains below the upper trend line.
The rebound appears to be a 3-wave corrective move, suggesting the risk of further downside and potential lower lows is still high.
Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted Ethereum has bounced 7.7% from $4,300 support levels and a push to $4,800 will be the strongest move for the altcoin. However, he also predicts the possibility of a higher-low or retest of $4,300 again.
Cryptoinsightuk explained that XRP is showing strength with a bullish RSI cross and no structural damage despite the pullback.
The daily close was positive, but confirmation with another day of strong price action and volume is needed before calling a breakout.
Bluntz Capital noted an ascending triangle breakout for Solana as 36 days of ranging will come to an end soon.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts a break above $0.23 will trigger a Dogecoin rally.
