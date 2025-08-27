Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher As Sentiment Stabilizes

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday morning, with sentiment slowly improving.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $111,192.09 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,602.45 Solana SOL/USD $204.74 XRP XRP/USD $3.01 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2207 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001248

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 83,243 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $263.75 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $88.2 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ET'Fs saw net inflows of $455 million.

CoinMarketCap data shows the crypto fear and greed index stands at neutral currently.

Trader Notes: Quinten Francois explained that Bitcoin has lost the $112,000 support and was rejected on its retest, confirming it as resistance.

The short-term trend remains bearish with lower highs and lower lows, pointing to potential downside toward $106,500 or even $100,000.

Still, the long-term outlook stays bullish, as such a move would only be a 20% correction from all-time highs.

More Crypto Online sees Bitcoin has bounced but remains below the upper trend line.

The rebound appears to be a 3-wave corrective move, suggesting the risk of further downside and potential lower lows is still high.

Crypto trader Ted Pillows noted Ethereum has bounced 7.7% from $4,300 support levels and a push to $4,800 will be the strongest move for the altcoin. However, he also predicts the possibility of a higher-low or retest of $4,300 again.

Cryptoinsightuk explained that XRP is showing strength with a bullish RSI cross and no structural damage despite the pullback.

The daily close was positive, but confirmation with another day of strong price action and volume is needed before calling a breakout.

Bluntz Capital noted an ascending triangle breakout for Solana as 36 days of ranging will come to an end soon.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez predicts a break above $0.23 will trigger a Dogecoin rally.

