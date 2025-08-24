Trump-Related DeFi Platform World Liberty Financial Debuts WLFI Token On Ethereum Mainnet

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform associated with President Donald Trump‘s family, has publicized the launch of its WLFI token on the Ethereum mainnet.

What Happened: The company confirmed the token’s launch on Saturday. Originally a governance-only token, WLFI is now entering open circulation, indicating a significant change in its direction.

The token generation event (TGE) is scheduled for September 1, 2025, with spot trading expected to commence at 12:00 PM UTC. At the time of launch, 20% of WLFI's supply will be transferable, while the remaining supply will be subject to community governance or extended vesting periods.

The decision to make the token tradable was made following a July governance vote by World Liberty Financial, where holders approved the token’s transferability.

This move is part of WLFI's broader strategy to stabilize token value through a $1.5 billion crypto-treasury initiative.

The firm is building the treasury through a significant capital injection into ALT5 Sigma, which recently welcomed Eric Trump to its board.

This development has attracted political attention and examination. Following this, WLFI perpetual futures have been launched on Binance.

Whales Market, a decentralized exchange that facilitates the trading of tokens prior to their TGE, indicates that WLFI is trading at a high of $0.42, considerably above its original presale price.

The launch of the WLFI token represents a significant milestone for World Liberty Financial. The introduction of the token into open circulation, following approval from token holders, demonstrates the firm’s commitment to decentralization and community governance.

The company’s substantial investment into ALT5 Sigma, coupled with the addition of Eric Trump to its board, has drawn significant attention to the platform.

The high trading value of WLFI on Whales Market, even before its official TGE, suggests strong market interest in the token. This could potentially lead to increased adoption and further growth for the platform.

