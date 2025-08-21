Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Consolidate Ahead Of Powell's Friday Speech

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s speech on Friday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,362.70 Ethereum ETH/USD $4,292.75 Solana SOL/USD $184.32 XRP XRP/USD $2.90 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2185 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001246

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 94,345 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $350.58 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $311.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $240.1 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle highlighted that Bitcoin cycles typically last 1,064 days, with the biggest gains occurring in the last 30–60 days. If history repeats, the "season finale" could start next week.

Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin testing a local range low while holding support from prior consolidation highs. Dropping below this could weaken the structure, as re-entering the larger consolidation after a breakout is typically bearish.

For Ethereum, Jelle notes that after a falling wedge fakeout, price is close to a breakout. Key levels to clear are $4,300 resistance and the 4-hour 50 EMA, above which a swift move toward $5,000 could occur.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to XRP's hourly TD Sequential buy signal, suggesting a rebound may be imminent.

Trader and analyst Ken sees no long setup yet for Solana, eyeing a revisit to $155 within the broader $210–$150 range.

For Dogecoin, Galaxy highlights Dogecoin's 4-hour chart patterns, stating they are "hard to ignore," hinting at a potential near-term move.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock