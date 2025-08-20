August 20, 2025 8:29 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Holds $113,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Wednesday as continued profit-taking weighs on the market’s short-term prospects.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,717.56
EthereumETH/USD$4,218.23
SolanaSOL/USD$180.96
XRPXRP/USD$2.90
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2149
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001234

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 120,149 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $440.29 million.      
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $523.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $422.3 million. 

Trader Notes: Willy Woo said Bitcoin's spike to $124,500 before sliding to $112,500 was a liquidation-driven shakeout. With the MCR Risk Signal declining, liquidity is returning, setting BTC up for another leg higher.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that after 18 hours, Bitcoin has cleared most liquidity pockets with the August low intact. He sees reclaiming $118,000 as the next key step.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Michael van de Poppe highlighted Ethereum sitting in a prime dip-buying zone, expecting a 10% bounce as volatility cools and accumulation begins.

Altcoin Sherpa said Solana has reached his accumulation zone and he plans to dollar-cost average gradually.

Crypto Zeinab compared Dogecoin's setup to its 2024 rounding bottom. A breakout above $0.29 could trigger a rally toward $0.80 in Q4 if history repeats.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted XRP is flashing a buy signal, ready for a bounce after timing the top.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113799.900.84%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.82
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.21462.52%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4193.322.90%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.0000121.65%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$181.242.85%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.901.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved