Toyota Blockchain Lab has outlined a new blockchain-based framework designed to coordinate trust across global mobility ecosystems, unveiling details of its Mobility Orchestration Network (MON) prototype that leverages Avalanche AVAX/USD as its foundational infrastructure.

The report describes MON as a "blockchain layer for mobility," capable of linking diverse participants in the transportation sector, from automakers and regulators to infrastructure providers and end-users, through a shared trust and verification system.

The prototype developed by Toyota Blockchain Lab consists of four components:

Avalanche: Serving as the decentralized base layer for transaction recording and validation. Data Access and Control Layer: Governing permissions and interoperability across systems. Mobility Services Layer: Enabling orchestration of use cases, including payments, insurance and data sharing. Interface Layer: Connecting user-facing applications and external participants.

Toyota emphasized that Avalanche was chosen for its sub-second finality, scalability, and interoperability features, which align with the needs of high-volume mobility data and financial transactions.

According to the report, MON seeks to address key challenges in mobility systems: fragmented data ownership, lack of standardization and inefficiencies in cross-industry collaboration.

The design would allow data such as vehicle usage, insurance claims, carbon credits and smart contracts for ride-sharing or EV charging to be verified and executed transparently.

Toyota Blockchain Lab framed MON as part of a longer-term effort to build trust-oriented infrastructure for mobility, where diverse companies can interact securely without relying on a single central authority.

The report underscores how blockchain, and Avalanche in particular, could enable programmable trust for mobility ecosystems, providing a foundation for both corporate collaboration and consumer-facing services.

If implemented at scale, MON could establish a template for blockchain-enabled mobility platforms, offering a model that could extend beyond Toyota to broader global transportation networks.

