Trump Jr.-Linked Thumzup Expands Into Dogecoin, Litecoin Mining With Dogehash Deal

Thumzup Media Corporation, a digital-asset treasury company backed by Donald Trump Jr., announced Tuesday it will acquire Dogehash Technologies, a Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD mining firm, in an all-stock transaction.

The deal, which will see Dogehash shareholders exchange their holdings for 30.7 million shares of Thumzup, will create a combined entity called Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc.

The new company will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "XDOG" upon closing, expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, the company announced.

Dogehash currently operates roughly 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners in North America, with expansion planned throughout 2026.

The miner's operations are concentrated in a renewable-energy powered data center with satellite sites being added.

The fleet is expected to deliver significant Dogecoin and Litecoin block rewards while maintaining low-cost, high-uptime operations.

The transaction follows Thumzup's $50 million all-stock offering in July, which provided capital for mining infrastructure expansion and accumulation of digital assets for its treasury strategy.

"This accelerates our evolution from a digital-marketing platform into a diversified digital-asset infrastructure and treasury company," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "Dogehash brings world-class mining expertise, low-cost renewable power and access to cutting-edge Scrypt miners."

Dogehash CEO Parker Scott said the merger highlights the firm's long-term bet on utility-scale mining.

"Unlike many companies that simply used their cash to buy cryptocurrency, we have invested in mining infrastructure," he said. "By owning and operating our own fleet of ASICs, we generate revenue directly from production, creating an ongoing, sustainable source of Dogecoin."

The partnership will also leverage Dogecoin's Layer-2 staking infrastructure through the DogeOS ecosystem to amplify miner returns beyond block rewards.

If approved by shareholders, the deal positions Thumzup-Dogehash as one of the largest dedicated Dogecoin mining companies with a hybrid focus on digital-asset production and treasury accumulation.

Image: Shutterstock