Wyoming State Debuts US Dollar Stablecoin On Seven Blockchains

Wyoming has become the first U.S. public entity to issue a blockchain-based stablecoin, launching the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) on seven different blockchains.

What Happened: The Wyoming Stable Token Commission announced the mainnet release on Aug. 19, positioning the state at the forefront of government-issued digital assets.

FRNT is fully backed by U.S. dollars and short-duration Treasuries held in trust, with a legislative mandate requiring 2% overcollateralization.

According to the Commission, the token is designed to provide secure, transparent, and efficient digital transactions for individuals, businesses, and institutions.

The stablecoin is available on Arbitrum ARB/USD, Avalanche AVAX/USD, Base, Ethereum ETH/USD, Optimism OP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, and Solana SOL/USD.

Officials said the selection followed a candidacy review process overseen by the Wyoming Select Committee on Blockchain.

Smart contract addresses on each chain have been published to ensure transparency.

Governor Mark Gordon, who chairs the Commission, said the initiative reflects Wyoming's ongoing role in digital asset regulation.

"For years, Wyoming has been the leading state on blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital asset regulation, passing over 45 pieces of legislation since 2016," Gordon said. "Today, Wyoming reaffirms its commitment to financial innovation and consumer protection."

The launch was supported by industry partners including LayerZero for token issuance, Fireblocks for blockchain infrastructure, Franklin Advisers for reserve management, Inca Digital for intelligence, and The Network Firm for auditing and monthly attestations.

FRNT is set to become available on the Solana blockchain via Wyoming-domiciled exchange Kraken, and through Rain's Visa-integrated card platform on Avalanche.

Distribution details will be released in coordination with the Stable Token Commission.

"The launch of FRNT marks the first in-production use case of a state-issued stablecoin in the United States, proving blockchain-powered government can be efficient, transparent, and designed for public good," said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. "By launching natively on Avalanche, FRNT combines legal accountability with sub-second finality, low fees, and seamless interoperability – all essential ingredients for blockchain to deliver real economic utility. We're excited to be a part of this historic financial innovation."

Why It Matters: The initiative marks the first state-issued stablecoin to reach production across multiple blockchain networks in the U.S., with policymakers describing it as a model for modernizing financial transactions while maintaining regulatory oversight.

Image: Shutterstock