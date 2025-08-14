August 14, 2025 2:24 PM 2 min read

Ethereum, Solana Lead Crypto Social Media Discussions — What About Bitcoin?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On-chain analytics firm Santiment has highlighted that Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD and OKB OKB/USD are currently the top three trending tokens in terms of sentiment, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD in the process.

What Happened: In a detailed X post on Aug 12, Santiment noted Ethereum trending due to discussions around its price, including speculation about hitting $5,000.

Institutional interest, ETF inflows, and large liquidations have fueled attention. Heightened Google search trends, technical analysis predicting gains, and comparisons with Solana and Bitcoin contribute to Ethereum's top spot.

Solana ranks second, due to strong liquidity, market activity, and upcoming ETF launches.

Analysts and traders are optimistic, citing ecosystem growth, institutional involvement, and technical momentum as drivers for its popularity.

OKB's buzz stems from a major token burn by OKX, reducing supply by ~75% to 21 million tokens.

Also Read: Ethereum Cracks $4,400: How Long Until ETH Hits All-Time Highs?

Strategic upgrades, including removing minting and manual burns, phasing out OKTChain, migrating OKT to OKB, and a blockchain upgrade supporting 5,000 transactions per second with near-zero gas fees, have made OKB the exclusive gas token, boosting adoption and market activity.

Among other trending tokens:

  • Monero XMR/USD: Conversations spike due to a suspected 51% attack by Qubic mining pool, raising network security concerns, though privacy features remain intact.
  • Chainlink LINK/USD: Trending because of price targets, adoption in DeFi and traditional finance, oracle services, staking, and its role in bringing real-world data on-chain.

While BTC remains central to discussions, it lags behind ETH and SOL in social media traction. Conversations focus on its store-of-value role, market dominance, investment strategies, and long-term potential despite volatility.

What's Next: Santiment warns that while Ethereum and Bitcoin have recently peaked in interest, traders should remain cautious. Retail-driven FOMO could temporarily halt rallies, despite bullish momentum forming in the market.

Image: Shutterstock

