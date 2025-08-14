Former US Representative Matt Gaetz Buys Pudgy Penguins' PENGU, Calls It 'Digital Penguins'

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz stated on X that he has purchased the Pudgy Penguins token PENGU PENGU/USD, calling them "digital penguins" and exclaiming, "What a time to be alive."

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.03359 $2.1billion -7.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2262 $33.9 billion +5.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001300 $7.7 billion +3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Broski labelled PENGU the best long-term investment of the bull run, recommending purchases on every dip.

Trader Fuel praised its "most passionate" community and largest mindshare in 2025, targeting a $50 billion market capitalization.

Osemka, however, noted recent weakness in PENGU's price action, warning that a break of diagonal support could trigger a double zigzag correction similar to May–June's move.

Community News: The Pudgy Penguins community has announced that BTCS Inc BTCS, a NASDAQ-listed company holding over $300 million in Ethereum, has added three Pudgy Penguins NFTs to its treasury.

PENGU has also gone live on Ripio, one of Latin America's largest exchanges, following its recent Arkham listing.

After winning the Kraken and Williams Racing's Meme Coin Showdown by leading in trading volume, PENGU will serve as the mascot for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz shared in a recent podcast that the project's vision extends beyond memes, aiming to become a licensing and IP powerhouse.

With $40 million in current annual revenue from royalties, staking, plush toys, collectibles, brand partnerships, content, and events, they target $100 million next year with a stronger Web3 push.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock