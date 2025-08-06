August 6, 2025 8:05 AM 1 min read

Move Over Dogecoin, Shiba Inu—Pudgy Penguins' PENGU Is The 'Most Asymmetric Bet In Crypto'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Pudgy Penguins native token PENGU PENGU/USD is gaining attention thanks to its growing adoption and strong fundamentals, prompting some to call it one of the most asymmetric bets in the market.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Pudgy PenguinsPENGU/USD$0.03307$2.07 billion-11.7%
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2011$30.2 billion-9%
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001219$7.18 billion-5.8%

Trader Notes: Zer0 argues that while many view PENGU as just another meme coin, it may be the most underestimated and asymmetric opportunity in crypto today:

  • Regulatory Traction: PENGU is under formal SEC review via a 19b-4 filing, placing it in the same category as major blue-chip tokens.
  • CBOE Support: The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is backing the filing—an unprecedented move for a memecoin.
  • Asian Market Adoption: Strong traction in Korea and China, where PENGU is being embraced as a cultural mascot by serious alpha groups.
  • Established IP: Backed by the widely recognized Pudgy Penguins brand, giving it a meme and merchandise edge.
  • Bullish Chart Structure: PENGU's chart mirrors Dogecoin's pre-2021 rally, with higher lows, building volume, and strong support.
  • Transparency: PENGU offers a public dashboard with real-time data, setting it apart from most meme coins.
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Statistics: As per official data, PENGU holders stand at 872,994 while the total Pengu burned is at $375.4 million representing 13.7% of total supply.

Community News: Pudgy Penguins recently announced PENGU's listing on Robinhood's advanced trading platform, making the token more accessible to a broader investor base and potentially boosting liquidity and inflows.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.1993-0.27%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.80
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-0.17%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved