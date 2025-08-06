Move Over Dogecoin, Shiba Inu—Pudgy Penguins' PENGU Is The 'Most Asymmetric Bet In Crypto'

Pudgy Penguins native token PENGU PENGU/USD is gaining attention thanks to its growing adoption and strong fundamentals, prompting some to call it one of the most asymmetric bets in the market.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.03307 $2.07 billion -11.7% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2011 $30.2 billion -9% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001219 $7.18 billion -5.8%

Trader Notes: Zer0 argues that while many view PENGU as just another meme coin, it may be the most underestimated and asymmetric opportunity in crypto today:

Regulatory Traction: PENGU is under formal SEC review via a 19b-4 filing, placing it in the same category as major blue-chip tokens.

CBOE Support: The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is backing the filing—an unprecedented move for a memecoin.

Asian Market Adoption: Strong traction in Korea and China, where PENGU is being embraced as a cultural mascot by serious alpha groups.

Established IP: Backed by the widely recognized Pudgy Penguins brand, giving it a meme and merchandise edge.

Bullish Chart Structure: PENGU's chart mirrors Dogecoin's pre-2021 rally, with higher lows, building volume, and strong support.

Transparency: PENGU offers a public dashboard with real-time data, setting it apart from most meme coins.

Statistics: As per official data, PENGU holders stand at 872,994 while the total Pengu burned is at $375.4 million representing 13.7% of total supply.

Community News: Pudgy Penguins recently announced PENGU's listing on Robinhood's advanced trading platform, making the token more accessible to a broader investor base and potentially boosting liquidity and inflows.

