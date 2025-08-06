Move Over Dogecoin, Shiba Inu—Pudgy Penguins' PENGU Is The 'Most Asymmetric Bet In Crypto'

- PENGU is now live on Robinhood’s advanced trading platform.
- Top trader says PENGU is mirroring Dogecoin’s pre-liftoff chart and could soon challenge the meme coin leader.
Pudgy Penguins native token PENGU PENGU/USD is gaining attention thanks to its growing adoption and strong fundamentals, prompting some to call it one of the most asymmetric bets in the market.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Pudgy Penguins
|PENGU/USD
|$0.03307
|$2.07 billion
|-11.7%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2011
|$30.2 billion
|-9%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001219
|$7.18 billion
|-5.8%
Trader Notes: Zer0 argues that while many view PENGU as just another meme coin, it may be the most underestimated and asymmetric opportunity in crypto today:
- Regulatory Traction: PENGU is under formal SEC review via a 19b-4 filing, placing it in the same category as major blue-chip tokens.
- CBOE Support: The Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) is backing the filing—an unprecedented move for a memecoin.
- Asian Market Adoption: Strong traction in Korea and China, where PENGU is being embraced as a cultural mascot by serious alpha groups.
- Established IP: Backed by the widely recognized Pudgy Penguins brand, giving it a meme and merchandise edge.
- Bullish Chart Structure: PENGU's chart mirrors Dogecoin's pre-2021 rally, with higher lows, building volume, and strong support.
- Transparency: PENGU offers a public dashboard with real-time data, setting it apart from most meme coins.
Statistics: As per official data, PENGU holders stand at 872,994 while the total Pengu burned is at $375.4 million representing 13.7% of total supply.
Community News: Pudgy Penguins recently announced PENGU's listing on Robinhood's advanced trading platform, making the token more accessible to a broader investor base and potentially boosting liquidity and inflows.
