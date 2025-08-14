Analyst Calls Chainlink This Cycle's 'Most Obvious' Large-Cap Crypto Jackpot, Compares It To AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud

A prominent cryptocurrency analyst is drawing parallels between Chainlink LINK/USD and major cloud computing platforms, suggesting the blockchain oracle network could become this cycle’s most significant large-cap cryptocurrency opportunity.

Technical Breakout Signals Bullish Momentum

Miles Deutscher, writing on social media platform X on Wednesday, highlighted that LINK has broken above the $20 weekly resistance zone—a level that has served as a significant pivot point for years. The analyst compared this technical milestone to Ethereum‘s ETH/USD $4,000 resistance level, indicating substantial upside potential.

“LINK is in my long-term portfolio as it’s one of the only coins in crypto I’m comfortable holding longer term,” Deutscher stated, noting he initiated a new position following the breakout.

Infrastructure Valuation Framework

The analysis builds on research suggesting cloud computing giants would command trillion-dollar valuations if spun off from their parent companies. According to analyst Fishy Catfish’s calculations, Amazon Web Services would be worth $740 billion to $1 trillion, Microsoft Azure $510 billion to $690 billion and Google Cloud Platform $320 billion to $430 billion as standalone entities.

“Chainlink is the fundamental B2B infrastructure for the entire on-chain economy,” Deutscher explained, positioning the network as blockchain’s equivalent to traditional cloud infrastructure.

Tokenomics Drive Value Capture

Chainlink’s staking mechanism creates a “perpetual, automated buyback mechanism,” according to Deutscher. Users lock LINK tokens to secure the network while earning approximately 4.32% yield, removing supply from circulation and creating sustainable buying pressure.

The analyst describes this as forming a powerful adoption flywheel: “Increased Adoption → Higher Revenue → More LINK Purchased & Locked → Greater Network Security & Resources → Increased Utility.”

Current market data shows LINK trading at $24.07 with a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a 24-hour volume of $1.92 billion, representing an 11.77% volume-to-market cap ratio.

