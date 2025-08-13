August 13, 2025 12:28 PM 2 min read

XRP Up 8% In 1 Week But Underperforms Bitcoin, ETH: What Is Going On?

Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD has notably underperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum over the recent days, but market observers remain confident that its moment will come soon.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$3.25 $193.11 billion+8.3% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$120,958.81 $2.41 trillion+4.95% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,671.83 $563.9 +27.6%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP has completed its bullish retest, with $3.60 now the key target.

CrediBULL Crypto highlighted that a minor dip pushed XRP back toward his original entry zone, calling it an "ideal" area for new buyers. As long as the green support holds, range highs or even a new all-time high remain possible.

Dark Defender sees XRP poised for a breakout above the critical $3.33 level, potentially paving the way toward $4.44 and $5.85. RSI indicators suggest bullish momentum is building.

Statistics: Glassnode data shows major altcoins performing strongly over the past seven days: Ethereum and Dogecoin up 25.5%, XRP up 16.2%, and Solana up 13.6%, reflecting growing speculative interest in higher-beta assets.

Coinshares data shows XRP saw $18.4 million in weekly inflows, taking its year-to-date flows to $1.112 billion, higher than Solana and other altcoins.

Coinglass data shows XRP open interest spiked 9.3% in a single day, while derivatives trading volume expanded 19.7%.

Community News: Malaysia's central bank white paper specifically highlights XRP as a "game-changer" capable of operating outside traditional banking rails:

"Private tokens such as XRP may be widely used as means of payment outside the banking system in the future, replacing CIC or bank deposits."

Crypto.com and VivoPower announced a partnership for custodial support in expanding VivoPower's digital asset treasury strategy, which they say will bolster XRP-focused initiatives and Caret's digital asset mining operations.

