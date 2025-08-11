XRP Up 6% In 1 Week: What Is Going On?

- Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP in August, fueling speculation over a potential XRP ETF.
- Trader expects consolidation between $3.05–$3.33, with a breakout above $3.33 eyeing targets at $4.39 and $5.85.
XRP XRP/USD continues its uptrend, recording a 6% gain over the past week.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.19
|$189.6 billion
|+6.4%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,685.63
|$2.4 trillion
|+4.8%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$4,203.53
|$507.7 billion
|+17.2%
Trader Notes: Dark Defender notes XRP currently consolidating in the $3.05–$3.33 range.
A decisive move above $3.33 could trigger an accelerated rally toward $4.39 and $5.85, while key supports remain at $3.05 and $3.00.
Separately, chart analyst Ali Martinez projects a long-term target of $11 after XRP's breakout from a bullish flag on the weekly chart.
Statistics: Whale Alert data shows unlocks on Aug.9 came in three transactions: 400 million XRP and 100 million XRP from Ripple escrow, and 500M XRP from an unknown wallet.
The move has fueled speculation about whether Ripple is preparing strategic reserves ahead of potential ETF filings.
