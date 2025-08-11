August 11, 2025 11:20 AM 1 min read

XRP Up 6% In 1 Week: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD continues its uptrend, recording a 6% gain over the past week.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$3.19 $189.6 billion+6.4% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,685.63 $2.4 trillion+4.8% 
EthereumETH/USD$4,203.53 $507.7 billion+17.2% 

Trader Notes: Dark Defender notes XRP currently consolidating in the $3.05–$3.33 range.

A decisive move above $3.33 could trigger an accelerated rally toward $4.39 and $5.85, while key supports remain at $3.05 and $3.00.

Separately, chart analyst Ali Martinez projects a long-term target of $11 after XRP's breakout from a bullish flag on the weekly chart.

Statistics: Whale Alert data shows unlocks on Aug.9 came in three transactions: 400 million XRP and 100 million XRP from Ripple escrow, and 500M XRP from an unknown wallet.

The move has fueled speculation about whether Ripple is preparing strategic reserves ahead of potential ETF filings.

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD
$XRP Ripple - United States dollar
$3.18 -0.16%

BTC/USD
$BTC Bitcoin - United States dollar
$120112.00 0.67%
ETH/USD
$ETH Ethereum - United States dollar
$4289.04 0.88%
