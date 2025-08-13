Metaplanet Reports Earnings, Holds 18,113 BTC As Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company In Asia

Metaplanet Inc. MTPLF on Wednesday disclosed in its Q2 2025 financial report that it holds 18,113 BTC, positioning the company as the fourth-largest corporate Bitcoin BTC/USD holder worldwide and the largest in Asia.

What Happened: The firm has raised 242.2 billion Japanese yen (approximately $1.67 billion) year-to-date to fund Bitcoin purchases, achieving a 468.1% yield on its BTC holdings this year.

The Tokyo-listed investment firm's aggressive accumulation strategy mirrors high-profile Western corporate approaches to Bitcoin treasury management.

The report confirms that funds were raised through a series of equity and debt offerings, with proceeds directed exclusively toward BTC acquisitions.

According to Metaplanet, the company’s Bitcoin yield was calculated against acquisition costs, benefiting from BTC's appreciation in 2025 amid broader market gains and increased institutional adoption.

Why It Matters: The firm's holdings now place it behind only Strategy MSTR, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA, and Tesla in global corporate rankings.

The company's disclosures also highlight its strategic positioning within Asia's digital asset market, where few publicly traded firms have committed such a significant portion of their balance sheet to Bitcoin.

Metaplanet has maintained transparency by publishing wallet addresses for public verification of holdings.

The report also outlines its future intent to expand BTC reserves, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and Japan's low-interest-rate environment as drivers for its Bitcoin-centric treasury policy.

The Q2 filing shows that despite volatility in crypto markets, Metaplanet's BTC-focused investment strategy has delivered substantial returns, reinforcing the firm's role as a regional leader in corporate Bitcoin adoption.

