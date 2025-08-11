ALT5 Sigma To Raise $1.5B Through Share Sales, Add Eric Trump To Board

ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS on Monday unveiled plans to raise $1.5 billion through two simultaneous share offerings, paving the way for major strategic changes and new leadership appointments.

What Happened: The Las Vegas-based fintech firm said it will sell a combined 200 million shares of common stock at $7.50 each.

Half of those will be issued in a registered direct offering to institutional investors and cryptocurrency-focused venture capital firms.

The remaining 100 million shares will be sold in a private placement to World Liberty Financial, which will provide payment in World Liberty Financial tokens.

Once the deal is finalized, expected on Aug. 12, ALT5 intends to integrate a WLFI Treasury Strategy.

This will give the company roughly 7.5% ownership of the total WLFI token supply.

Management said the capital will be used to purchase additional WLFI tokens, build out its cryptocurrency treasury operations, address pending legal matters, reduce debt, and support general business activities.

Why It Matters: The transaction will also trigger a shake-up in ALT5's leadership.

World Liberty Financial co-founder and CEO Zach Witkoff will take over as chairman of the board.

Eric Trump will join as a board director, while World Liberty Financial co-founder and COO Zak Folkman will be appointed as a board observer.

Matt Morgan is set to assume the role of chief investment officer.

ALT5 operates blockchain-based platforms for digital asset trading and payments through its ALT5 Pay and ALT5 Prime services.

Since its launch in 2018, the company has processed more than $5 billion in cryptocurrency transactions and has been part of the Russell indexes since 2024.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offerings, with the registered direct sale conducted under the company's shelf registration statement approved by the SEC on Aug. 8.

