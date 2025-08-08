What Happens When A Country Builds Real Banks Around Bitcoin? El Salvador Is About To Show Us

El Salvador is signaling its next move in integrating Bitcoin BTC/USD into its financial system, with plans underway to introduce banks centered entirely around the cryptocurrency.

The country’s official Bitcoin Office made the announcement on X, hinting at the creation of "Bitcoin Banks," potentially the first banking institutions globally to be fully built on Bitcoin infrastructure.

This initiative appears to follow the outline of President Nayib Bukele's earlier proposal for a Bank for Private Investment (BPI), which aimed to attract international financial players through a more flexible regulatory framework.

Under this model, institutions would require a minimum capital of $50 million and at least two shareholders.

They could also opt to register as digital asset custodians or Bitcoin service providers.

While the BPI legislation is still being reviewed, the statement suggests that Bitcoin-focused banking may move forward in parallel.

Details on how these Bitcoin Banks will operate remain limited, but early indicators suggest that financial services such as lending, savings, and payments will be offered in BTC instead of traditional fiat.

Such a structure would position El Salvador as a pioneer in national-level crypto banking, potentially attracting global Bitcoin businesses and capital.

Max Keiser, a vocal Bitcoin advocate and senior advisor to President Bukele, has described the development as part of Bitcoin's inevitable global ascent.

Keiser, alongside Stacy Herbert, who heads El Salvador's Bitcoin Office, has been instrumental in pushing the country's pro-crypto agenda since Bitcoin was declared legal tender in 2021.

Despite the bold vision, the road ahead is uncertain.

Critics point to the absence of regulatory clarity as a major concern.

No formal legal framework has been published for how these institutions will operate, leaving questions about oversight and safeguards unanswered.

Additionally, El Salvador's ongoing financial ties with the International Monetary Fund, including a $1.4 billion credit agreement, may invite resistance, given the IMF’s longstanding opposition to Bitcoin's role in national economies.

Other challenges include Bitcoin's volatility, which could disrupt banking operations by impacting the value of customer deposits or loans.

On the ground, Bitcoin adoption remains low, with most Salvadorans still relying on the U.S. dollar for everyday transactions.

Meanwhile, skepticism over the government’s Bitcoin purchases, which some analysts claim involve internal wallet transfers rather than actual new acquisitions, continues to fuel trust issues.

While the concept of Bitcoin-only banks marks a bold chapter in El Salvador's ongoing crypto experiment, the success of this initiative will depend on regulatory execution, public buy-in, and global response.

