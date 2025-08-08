Bitcoin Steadies Above $116,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Surge On Regulatory Boost, ETF Inflows

Cryptocurrency markets advanced Friday morning, fueled by favorable regulatory developments that spurred ETF inflows and strengthened institutional adoption sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,832.44 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,908.71 Solana SOL/USD $177.28 XRP XRP/USD $3.32 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2231 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001294

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions decreased by 2.4% and dropped 15.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses dipped 1.7% and grew 1.3%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 103,582 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $300.68 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $280.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $222.3 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin is forming a power-of-three setup. If $116,000 holds through the weekend, the next target is $130,000.

Another trader, Titan Of Crypto added Bitcoin is testing the top of its rising wedge. While the momentum is building, bulls are eyeing a breakout.

Crypto trader CW anticipates the start of the Phase 4 rally for XRP soon.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted Ethereum swept short-side liquidity; sees a pullback to $3,700–$3,750 as a solid day trade entry targeting above $4,100.

Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana heading toward the key $250 level—if broken and held, it could see rapid upside with minimal resistance.

Crypto trader AkadoSang noted Dogecoin is in a clear uptrend, printing higher lows and higher highs within an ascending channel since the recent local bottom.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock