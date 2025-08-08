Bitcoin Steadies Above $116,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Surge On Regulatory Boost, ETF Inflows

August 8, 2025 7:43 AM 2 min read

Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets advanced Friday morning, fueled by favorable regulatory developments that spurred ETF inflows and strengthened institutional adoption sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,832.44
EthereumETH/USD$3,908.71
SolanaSOL/USD$177.28
XRPXRP/USD$3.32
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2231
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001294

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions decreased by 2.4% and dropped 15.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses dipped 1.7% and grew 1.3%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 103,582 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $300.68 million. 
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $280.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $222.3 million.  

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin is forming a power-of-three setup. If $116,000 holds through the weekend, the next target is $130,000.

Another trader, Titan Of Crypto added Bitcoin is testing the top of its rising wedge. While the momentum is building, bulls are eyeing a breakout.

Crypto trader CW anticipates the start of the Phase 4 rally for XRP soon.

Michael van de Poppe highlighted Ethereum swept short-side liquidity; sees a pullback to $3,700–$3,750 as a solid day trade entry targeting above $4,100.

Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana heading toward the key $250 level—if broken and held, it could see rapid upside with minimal resistance.

Crypto trader AkadoSang noted Dogecoin is in a clear uptrend, printing higher lows and higher highs within an ascending channel since the recent local bottom.

