Bitcoin Steadies Above $116,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Surge On Regulatory Boost, ETF Inflows

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is up 2.3% at $3.87 trillion.
- A trader targets $130,000 for Bitcoin if $116,000 holds through the weekend, while Solana’s chart shows a clear path to $250.
Cryptocurrency markets advanced Friday morning, fueled by favorable regulatory developments that spurred ETF inflows and strengthened institutional adoption sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,832.44
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,908.71
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$177.28
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.32
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2231
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001294
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions decreased by 2.4% and dropped 15.7%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses dipped 1.7% and grew 1.3%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 103,582 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $300.68 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $280.7 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $222.3 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Jelle sees Bitcoin is forming a power-of-three setup. If $116,000 holds through the weekend, the next target is $130,000.
Another trader, Titan Of Crypto added Bitcoin is testing the top of its rising wedge. While the momentum is building, bulls are eyeing a breakout.
Crypto trader CW anticipates the start of the Phase 4 rally for XRP soon.
Michael van de Poppe highlighted Ethereum swept short-side liquidity; sees a pullback to $3,700–$3,750 as a solid day trade entry targeting above $4,100.
Cold Blooded Shiller sees Solana heading toward the key $250 level—if broken and held, it could see rapid upside with minimal resistance.
Crypto trader AkadoSang noted Dogecoin is in a clear uptrend, printing higher lows and higher highs within an ascending channel since the recent local bottom.
