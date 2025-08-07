August 7, 2025 2:38 PM 2 min read

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz Predicts 'Monster Pool Of Capital' Into Bitcoin With Trump's 401(k) Crypto Plan

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz believes President Donald Trump's proposal to allow crypto assets in 401(k) retirement plans could act as a catalyst for massive inflows into the market, especially into Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: In a CNBC Squawk Box interview on Thursday, Novogratz confirmed that crypto is in a clear bull market, driven by increasing mainstream access. "Enjoy it while it lasts," he said, noting that bull markets are inherently cyclical.

Trump's idea to permit crypto exposure in 401(k)s could “open the floodgates” for a “monster pool of capital” from both retail and institutional investors. Over time, Novogratz anticipates more leveraged crypto products and sophisticated investment vehicles entering the space.

Why It Matters: Novogratz emphasized that Bitcoin's true role is as digital gold — a store of value and hedge against poor monetary policy, not necessarily a medium of exchange. He warned of the risks from ongoing money printing, rising debt-to-GDP ratios, and global fiscal mismanagement, all of which support Bitcoin's long-term value proposition.

As long as governments continue expanding deficits, Bitcoin's appeal as a macro hedge will grow, Novogratz noted.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Higher On Thursday – Strong Accumulation May Build Solid Support

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Ethereum Outlook

On Ethereum, Novogratz said its strength lies in its role as a base layer for decentralized applications and stablecoins. With more public companies offering Ethereum-linked products, investors are gaining exposure to staking, yield, and DeFi — driving institutional interest.

Stablecoins & Market Dynamics

Novogratz also pointed out that Circle CRCL is currently leading in the stablecoin space, though heavyweights like JPMorgan and PayPal could soon intensify competition. Stablecoins are central to crypto liquidity and global payments. He added that Coinbase benefits greatly from Circle's USDC, deriving nearly 50% of its USDC-related revenue from the partnership.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$51.570.98%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$116297.611.10%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3815.843.58%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$152.90-5.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved