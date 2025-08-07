Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As Trump Opens 401(k)s To Crypto — Analyst Says 'End Game Is About To Begin' For This Bull Cycle

Major cryptocurrencies rallied on Thursday evening as President Donald Trump signed executive orders integrating digital assets into the U.S. financial system. The crypto market capitalization jumped 3.27% to $3.87 trillion following the landmark policy shift.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11.00 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.91% $116,791 Ethereum ETH/USD +6.71% $3,905 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +8.83 $0.2219 XRP XRP/USD +12.18% $3.34 Solana SOL/USD +4.51 $174.96

Trump Executive Orders Drive Crypto Rally

Trump’s first executive order directs the Department of Labor to reassess guidance that currently restricts alternative asset exposure in employer-sponsored retirement plans. The directive specifically targets regulations that limit cryptocurrency inclusion in 401(k) portfolios, potentially opening trillions in retirement funds to digital asset investments.

Market Data Shows Mixed Sentiment

Despite the rally, liquidations remained elevated with 114,295 traders liquidated in the past 24 hours, totaling $389.89 million according to Coinglass data. The largest single liquidation occurred on HTX’s ETH-USDT pair, valued at $34.28 million.

The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index registered 59, indicating neutral market sentiment. The index has maintained neutral territory recently, trading between 50-57 over the past month.

Traditional Markets Show Mixed Performance

Traditional markets showed mixed results Thursday. The S&P 500 declined 0.08% to 6,340, while the Nasdaq-100 gained 0.32% to 23,389. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51% to 43,968.64.

Futures markets indicated positive sentiment for Friday’s session. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.32%, Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.34%, and Dow futures gained 0.28%.

Gold retreated to $3,380 per ounce on Thursday evening as investors took profits, though the metal remains positioned for a second consecutive weekly gain. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index traded at 98.11 on Thursday.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs of 10% to 50% took effect, targeting dozens of countries, alongside a separate 100% tariff on imported semiconductors.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11.00 p.m. ET) Pendle (PENDLE) +26.02% $5.05 Mantle (MLT) +23.10% $1.07 Story (IP) +15.70% $6.83

Analysts Predict Altcoin Season and October Cycle Top



Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe remains bullish on altcoins, stating he expects “200-500% to be made in the next 2-4 months.” Van de Poppe noted many altcoins haven’t returned to early 2025 levels, viewing Ethereum’s recent move as signaling increased risk appetite.

Analyst Jelle highlighted historical Bitcoin cycle patterns, noting previous bull cycles lasted 1,064 days each. “If that pattern plays out again, the end game is about to begin,” Jelle wrote on X, suggesting an “October cycle top” approximately 10 weeks away.

