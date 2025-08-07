Ethereum Treasury Strategy Fuels Cosmos Health's $300 Million Financing Deal—Stock Surges 31%

Cosmos Health Inc. COSM shares surged 30.98% to $1.15 after announcing a $300 million financing facility to launch an Ethereum ETH/USD treasury strategy, joining a growing trend of corporations adopting digital asset reserves.

$300 Million Facility Targets ETH Accumulation

The healthcare group secured the senior secured convertible notes facility from a U.S. institutional investor. Under the agreement, 72.5% of net proceeds must go toward building Ethereum reserves, with remaining funds supporting working capital and growth initiatives.

BitGo Trust Company will custody and stake the ETH assets through institutional infrastructure. CEO Greg Siokas called the move “a strategic milestone” providing shareholders direct ETH exposure.

Corporate Treasury Trend Accelerates

The financing follows explosive growth in corporate Ethereum adoption. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR now holds 833,133 ETH tokens worth $3 billion, making it the world’s largest Ethereum treasury holder, according to Fundstrat data.

Standard Chartered research shows Ethereum treasury companies have matched ETF buying since June 1, each acquiring approximately 1.6% of total ETH circulation.

Wall Street Adoption Drives Momentum

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee positions Ethereum treasury strategies as among the “biggest macro trends for the next 10-15 years.” Lee sees ETH experiencing its “2017 Bitcoin BTC/USD moment” with institutional adoption accelerating.

Major Wall Street institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM built stablecoins on Ethereum, while Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD develops tokenization infrastructure on the platform.

Strategic Manufacturing Expansion Planned

Cosmos Health plans to use the remaining facility proceeds for U.S. manufacturing expansion, R&D innovation, and commercial initiatives. The company operates through subsidiaries manufacturing pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals across Europe, Greece, and the UK.

The diversified healthcare group owns proprietary brands, including Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation, with recent telehealth expansion through the ZipDoctor acquisition.

