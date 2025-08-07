Bitcoin Reclaims $117,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization rises 1.6% to $3.8 trillion.
- Traders remain cautious: Bitcoin looks constructive, but short-term direction remains unclear.
- The market’s back, and these 3 income stocks are thriving. See them here→
Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Thursday, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $117,000 level. The rally comes as optimism builds around President Donald Trump's proposal to include crypto assets in 401(k) retirement plans, boosting broader investor sentiment.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$117,325.42
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,861.97
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$171.35
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.08
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2168
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001263
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows that Bitcoin and Ethereum large transactions increased by 3.6% and dropped by 6.5%, respectively, in a single day. Daily active addresses increased by 7.8% and decreased by 3.4%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 96,836 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $285.70 million.
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Mantle MNT/USD, Pendle PENDLE/USD and Conflux CFX/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Transak Adds Support for USDe, Synthetic Dollar Now Available Via Fiat On-Ramp
- Anthony Scaramucci Thinks This ‘Ethereum Killer’ Network’s Moment Is Coming — Here Is Why
- ProShares Introduces Leveraged ETF Targeting Circle’s 2x Daily Stock Returns
- Vlad Tenev Says Robinhood Revenue Could Become ‘Rather Large’ Amid Tokenization Push As HOOD Stock Surges 13% Over A Month
- US Tariffs On Asian Mining Rigs Slow Bitcoin Growth As Firms Eye Canada, Domestic Production
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ noted Bitcoin is at a key level, currently trading above equal highs. If there’s another upward spike followed by rejection, it could be a deviation, potentially leading the price back down to the range or the previous week's low. However, if price breaks cleanly higher, the $114,000–$115,500 zone may act as new support before further upside.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
MaxBecauseBTC observed Bitcoin as constructive, but there are some warnings –
- Caution: The price is retesting the underside of the 30-day rVWAP and a major supply zone (high-volume node).
- Bullish signs: A drop below $114,000 triggered liquidations and long exits, followed by a quick reclaim of the monthly open, showing resilience.
- Key level: A move above $118,000 (supply node) could open the door to new highs rapidly.
Crypto Bully highlighted that Bitcoin is in a wait-and-watch phase, forming a new range. There is strong resistance at around $116,500, which could result in a bearish retest. Dips toward $111,000–$112,000 may offer good long entries if order flow supports it. He also added that he is currently considering only long setups on BTC; potential altcoin shorts may be explored if Bitcoin shows weakness later.
Glassnode data shows that the spent volume by Bitcoin's short-term holders in profit has dropped to 45%, below the neutral threshold. This indicates a balanced market, modest profit-taking, but no strong directional conviction from short-term investors. The market sentiment remains cautious and indecisive.
Read Next:
Photo: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A On Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.