Take Note XRP Traders: This Leveraged ETF Is 'Designed To Be Traded Each Day'

Sal Gilbertie, President of Teucrium Trading on Monday outlined the growing momentum behind cryptocurrency ETFs, especially those beyond Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Speaking with CNBC, Gilbertie emphasized that regulatory openness and surging investor interest are accelerating the arrival of new, specialized crypto funds.

With regards to the success of Teucrium's newly launched double-leveraged XRP XRP/USD fund, Gilbertie said, "We very much suspect that and knew, I will say, that there was demand for XRP and demand for treatable XRP product where people could get aggressive."

The product, listed as XXRP, offers double exposure to XRP through derivatives and has drawn significant interest from traders seeking short-term, high-volatility instruments.

Gilbertie clarified that this product is "not designed to be bought and held at all. It’s designed to be traded each day," stressing that leveraged ETFs like XXRP are meant strictly for active, daily traders.

He contrasted this with unlevered crypto ETFs, which he says are more appropriate for long-term allocators: "Think allocators and people who want a steady exposure in their portfolio to crypto should do an unlevered fund."

The shift in Washington’s regulatory attitude was also a focal point.

Gilbertie acknowledged that the process for listing new ETFs remains rigorous but added, "It’s a completely different environment in Washington right now. It’s more friendly. It’s more welcoming towards innovation, especially in crypto."

Also Read: Chinese Bitcoin Mining Tech Producer Bitmain Is Betting Big On America—But Why?

Why It Matters: Despite the rising sophistication of ETF investors, Gilbertie believes education remains essential.

"I think we’re getting there. I think that people are becoming more savvy. I think savvy enough. I’m not sure anybody will ever be savvy enough," he said.

As crypto derivatives mature, Gilbertie hinted at more innovation on the horizon, though he noted that new products require "a lot more work involved on a literally an hourly basis" due to liquidity and infrastructure challenges compared to traditional commodities like grain.

The conversation reflects a broader industry trend toward crypto ETF experimentation, facilitated by both investor demand and a shifting regulatory climate that is beginning to favor innovation over restriction.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock