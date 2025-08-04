XRP Climbs 3% But One Key Indicator Just Flashed A Death Cross

XRP XRP/USD is up 3% on the day but technical indicators suggest traders should tread with caution in the near term.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,413.52 $2.27 trillion -3.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,568.24 $430.7 billion -8% XRP XRP/USD $2.99 $177.5 billion -7.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez flagged the MVRV ratio flashing a death cross on XRP's chart, suggesting bearish pressure could intensify.

Trader Henry noted that XRP is forming its largest bullish pennant to date, maintaining support with a series of green candle closes, often a sign of building momentum. A breakout targeting $4 could be imminent, he added.

Community News: Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced that he is launching a new independent infrastructure project for the XRP Ledger.

He will personally manage a standalone server that functions as a high-quality hub, designed to support validators on the Unique Node List, as well as other hubs and XRPL-based applications.

Schwartz emphasized that this dedicated hub would improve network resilience and efficiency, further strengthening the XRPL ecosystem.

Image: Shutterstock