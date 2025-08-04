August 4, 2025 9:36 AM 1 min read

XRP Climbs 3% But One Key Indicator Just Flashed A Death Cross

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is up 3% on the day but technical indicators suggest traders should tread with caution in the near term.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,413.52$2.27 trillion-3.8%
EthereumETH/USD$3,568.24$430.7 billion-8%
XRPXRP/USD$2.99$177.5 billion-7.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez flagged the MVRV ratio flashing a death cross on XRP's chart, suggesting bearish pressure could intensify.

Trader Henry noted that XRP is forming its largest bullish pennant to date, maintaining support with a series of green candle closes, often a sign of building momentum. A breakout targeting $4 could be imminent, he added.

Community News: Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced that he is launching a new independent infrastructure project for the XRP Ledger.

He will personally manage a standalone server that functions as a high-quality hub, designed to support validators on the Unique Node List, as well as other hubs and XRPL-based applications.

Schwartz emphasized that this dedicated hub would improve network resilience and efficiency, further strengthening the XRPL ecosystem.

Image: Shutterstock

Overview
