XRP Climbs 3% But One Key Indicator Just Flashed A Death Cross

- XRP Ledger processed 70 million transactions in a month as Ripple CTO unveils a new independent infrastructure project to strengthen XRPL.
- A trader spots a death cross on XRP’s chart, hinting at a possible deeper correction.
XRP XRP/USD is up 3% on the day but technical indicators suggest traders should tread with caution in the near term.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$114,413.52
|$2.27 trillion
|-3.8%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,568.24
|$430.7 billion
|-8%
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.99
|$177.5 billion
|-7.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez flagged the MVRV ratio flashing a death cross on XRP's chart, suggesting bearish pressure could intensify.
Trader Henry noted that XRP is forming its largest bullish pennant to date, maintaining support with a series of green candle closes, often a sign of building momentum. A breakout targeting $4 could be imminent, he added.
Community News: Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced that he is launching a new independent infrastructure project for the XRP Ledger.
He will personally manage a standalone server that functions as a high-quality hub, designed to support validators on the Unique Node List, as well as other hubs and XRPL-based applications.
Schwartz emphasized that this dedicated hub would improve network resilience and efficiency, further strengthening the XRPL ecosystem.
