Will Bitcoin Reach $500,000 Or Even $1 Million In 2025? — Exploring Over-Ambitious BTC Forecasts For 2025

Bitcoin's BTC/USD meteoric growth has increased the appetite for not only the asset, but also the predictions and prophecies surrounding it.

Some, however, sound so unrealistic that they may confuse even the most perpetual optimists.

What happened: Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, is one of the firm believers of the $1 million price target for the apex cryptocurrency. He reiterated in a September 2024 interview that the coin will eventually reach the milestone in 2025, if not 2024.

While Mow is confident in his $1 million projection, he selected his words carefully earlier this month, stating, “You know Bitcoin is going to add a zero. It’s simply a matter of when.”

Plan B, the creator of the popular Bitcoin stock-to-flow model, predicted at the beginning of the year that Bitcoin would average $500,000 in 2025 and range between $250,000 and $1 million, thanks to halving and scarcity-driven demand.

They eventually toned down their forecast in July, settling on $500,000 as the average price for the 2024-2028 halving cycle.

Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at Bitwise Asset Management, projected Bitcoin to reach $1 million and more in 2025 if the U.S. establishes a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

While President Donald Trump did sign the executive order establishing the first such reserve in the U.S, it remains to be seen whether Park’s projection is proven accurate.

Why Are These Predictions Overambitious? Bitcoin is currently trading around $118,000. To achieve $500,000 before the end of the year, it must grow by 323% in the next five months. To reach $1 million, it needs to skyrocket 750%.

Just to add some context, the apex cryptocurrency grew 83% over the last year and 305% over the two years.

To clock similar numbers in the rest of 2025, unprecedented market conditions, such as massive institutional or nation-state adoption and sharp regulatory shifts, would be required.

Interestingly, key Wall Street figures have also expressed optimism about Bitcoin, though their projections are substantially lower.

Wall Street strategist Tom Lee projected that Bitcoin could realistically climb to $250,000 by the end of 2025, a forecast shared by venture capitalist Tim Draper. Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency-focused fund manager, set a target price of over $200,000 for bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $118,344, up 0.20% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

