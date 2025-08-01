Michael Saylor Says Owning Up To 7% of Bitcoin Isn't 'Too Much' Since 'The Future Is Orange'

Strategy MSTR executive chairman Michael Saylor has doubled down on the company’s Bitcoin's BTC/USD Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

What Happened: Speaking on CNBC's Squawk Box on Friday, Saylor emphasized that Bitcoin is "digital capital" and highlighted that Strategy’s business model revolves around acquiring BTC and issuing structured credit products — including preferred stock, backed by it.

He dismissed concerns about the size of Strategy's position, arguing that owning even up to 7% of the total Bitcoin supply is not excessive, especially for a public company leading the way in digital asset treasury management.

Strategy now holds 628,791 BTC, or roughly 3% of Bitcoin’s total fixed supply, valued far above acquisition levels.

Saylor underlined the firm’s disciplined, long-term BTC accumulation strategy.

He forecasted that Bitcoin could deliver a 30% annual return over the next 20 years, outpacing traditional assets.

"We don't want to own all the Bitcoin, we're just part of the first wave," Saylor said, referencing over 160 public companies now integrating BTC into their balance sheets.

Saylor further argued that once regulation catches up, even tech giants like Apple and Microsoft will opt to hold Bitcoin over fiat, treasuries or gold.

When asked about his signature orange tie, Saylor quipped, "The future is orange, Joe."

Also Read: The $100 Billion Bitcoin Bet: How Treasury Companies Are Fueling The Crypto Run

Why It Matters: Strategy just reported its strongest quarterly profit ever, bolstered by Bitcoin's rally and growing investor interest in BTC-backed structured products.

Its latest offering, a $2.5 billion issue of Bitcoin-linked securities, is the largest IPO of 2025 so far, showing deep market demand.

The company also launched product lines like "Strike" and "Stretch", designed to cater to various investor risk profiles, from leveraged Bitcoin equity to principal-protected, yield-generating instruments.

For Q2, Strategy posted $114.49 million in revenue, exceeding forecasts of $112.96 million, for a year-over-year growth of 2.7% and a BTC yield of 19.7%.

Image: Shutterstock