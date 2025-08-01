August 1, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read

Shiba Inu Celebrates Its 5th Birthday With Burn Rate Spiking To 5,800%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD marked its fifth anniversary with renewed bullish sentiment, as on-chain activity and burn data point to a potential breakout.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001227-10.5%
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2077-10.2%
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001058-14%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Vegeta says Shiba Inu’s monthly chart structure remains strong, with demand consistently holding for months. He says the base is solid and a major move is likely imminent.

Trader Joe Swanson sees a classic cup-and-handle pattern forming on the charts, reinforced by a double bottom and whale accumulation.

He anticipates a 70% price move from current levels, suggesting the current pullback could be the "handle" before liftoff.

Statistics: Arkham data shows an anonymous wallet linked to Coinbase Prime doubling its SHIB holdings in one day, now holding 193.4 billion SHIB, worth around $2.37 million.

It remains unknown if this is an institution or big private holder.

The move comes on the heels of a softer price and not after or during the breakout.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Shibburn data shows burn rate has surged 5,837.6% as 4.12 million SHIB was removed from ecosystem.

Shibariumscan confirms daily transaction volume consistently above 4.5 million, highlighting ongoing utility on Shibarium.

IntoTheBlock data shows a 3.9% increase in daily active addresses, though large transaction volumes dipped 69.6%, indicating retail interest is picking up even as whales consolidate.

Community News: Shiba Inu's marketing lead, Lucie shared that it is Shiba Inu's 5th birthday and reminded that SHIB was launched on August 1, 2020.

Since then, it's gone from a micro-cap meme token to a major altcoin with all-time gains of 21,600,000%, rising from its all-time low of $0.00000004 in March 2021 to an all-time high of $0.0000885 in October 2021.

It has witnessed a peak market cap of around $41 billion and saw daily trading volumes hit $30 billion.

The meme coin now listed on around 115 exchanges and held by over 1.51 million wallets, has marked key milestones including the launch of ShibaSwap in July 2021 and the Shibarium mainnet in August 2023.         

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000012-2.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.94
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.2041-2.78%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe - United States dollar
$0.000010-3.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved