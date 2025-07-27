July 27, 2025 11:21 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Could Surge 3,000% and Overtake Dogecoin by 2026, Say Analysts

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Memecoin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is expected to outperform Dogecoin DOGE/USD in the forthcoming bull cycle, as per analysts’ predictions.

What Happened: Analysts, including Kevin Capital, a prominent Dogecoin observer, and a Finder report, indicate that SHIB could potentially eclipse DOGE as early as 2026 or during the 2028–2029 cycle.

SHIB might surpass DOGE intensifying the rivalry between these two community-backed digital assets. Currently, DOGE has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, while SHIB stands at $8.27 billion.

Under a scenario where SHIB grows three times faster than DOGE, price projections show a significant gap.

If DOGE’s price increases 1,000% to $2.61, SHIB would need to surge 3,000% from its current $0.00001404 to $0.000435, pushing its market cap to $256.32 billion.

Also Read: Dogecoin Set To Soar 2,600% and Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap, Says This Crypto Analyst

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Despite these optimistic predictions, SHIB faces several hurdles. It has yet to gain institutional adoption, with no asset managers filing for a SHIB spot ETF.

The project’s anonymous development team raises questions about long-term governance and accountability, which are essential for sustained price growth.

Investors are urged to treat these projections with caution, as the 3x growth assumption relies on unverified catalysts such as broader market conditions, technological advancements, or regulatory changes.

Meme coins are notoriously volatile, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Read Next

Analyst Forecasts Mammoth 200% Surge for This Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Competitor

Image: Shutterstock/CryptoFX

Loading...
Loading...
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin - United States dollar
$0.23590.20%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000014-0.07%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved