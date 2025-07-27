Shiba Inu Could Surge 3,000% and Overtake Dogecoin by 2026, Say Analysts

- Shiba Inu vs. Dogecoin: Analysts forecast a potential market cap upset in the crypto rivalry.
- Shiba Inu's anonymous team and lack of institutional support remain obstacles in its race to outpace Dogecoin.
Memecoin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is expected to outperform Dogecoin DOGE/USD in the forthcoming bull cycle, as per analysts’ predictions.
What Happened: Analysts, including Kevin Capital, a prominent Dogecoin observer, and a Finder report, indicate that SHIB could potentially eclipse DOGE as early as 2026 or during the 2028–2029 cycle.
SHIB might surpass DOGE intensifying the rivalry between these two community-backed digital assets. Currently, DOGE has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, while SHIB stands at $8.27 billion.
Under a scenario where SHIB grows three times faster than DOGE, price projections show a significant gap.
If DOGE’s price increases 1,000% to $2.61, SHIB would need to surge 3,000% from its current $0.00001404 to $0.000435, pushing its market cap to $256.32 billion.
Despite these optimistic predictions, SHIB faces several hurdles. It has yet to gain institutional adoption, with no asset managers filing for a SHIB spot ETF.
The project’s anonymous development team raises questions about long-term governance and accountability, which are essential for sustained price growth.
Investors are urged to treat these projections with caution, as the 3x growth assumption relies on unverified catalysts such as broader market conditions, technological advancements, or regulatory changes.
Meme coins are notoriously volatile, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
