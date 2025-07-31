Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle As Post-FOMC Blues Hits Markets

Cryptocurrency markets are down after Bitcoin failed to consolidate above the $119,00 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $116,606 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,726 Solana SOL/USD $174.74 XRP XRP/USD $3.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2129 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001265

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 7.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Exchanges netflows narrowed by 118.3%.

Coinglass data shows 121,983 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $395.41 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Pump.fun PUMP/USD , Sonic (CRYPTO: S) and Toncoin TON/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader GalaxyBTC noted this kind of consolidation on Bitcoin is familiar, saying it has happened before Bitcoin surged from $50,000 to $70,000.

Byzantine General observes Bitcoin being in a choppy, indecisive range, a “no man’s land.”

With the FOMC out of the way, price action might stay stuck here.

A trade setup only looks appealing if it takes out the local high or low, offering a potential scalp in the opposite direction.

Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin retesteing near its range low after the FOMC but held a higher low, a sign of underlying strength.

Price is still ranging, but several marginally lower highs above hint at short stop and liquidation liquidity stacking up.

Once one of those levels breaks, a cascade could follow. For now, though, strong supply above $118,000 is capping upside and may take time to absorb.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock