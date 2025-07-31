Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle As Post-FOMC Blues Hits Markets

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is down 0.2% to $3.85 trillion.
- Traders say Bitcoin's current consolidation resembles that below $70,000.
Cryptocurrency markets are down after Bitcoin failed to consolidate above the $119,00 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,606
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,726
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$174.74
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.05
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2129
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001265
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 7.2% and 0.4%, respectively. Exchanges netflows narrowed by 118.3%.
- Coinglass data shows 121,983 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $395.41 million.
- The top gainers in the past 24 hours include Pump.fun PUMP/USD, Sonic (CRYPTO: S) and Toncoin TON/USD.
Notable Developments:
- Robinhood Crypto Trading Volumes Surge In July, But: ‘Still Early In The Bull Cycle,’ Bernstein Says
- Happy 10th Birthday Ethereum! Why Its Strongest July Ever Could Be Just The Beginning
- Ethereum ETFs, Treasury Companies Now Hold Over $32B In ETH: Here’s What’s Driving The Frenzy
- Tether Posts $4.9B Profit, Surpasses $127B In U.S. Treasuries In Q2
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Recalls How US Immigration Woes Helped Spark Ethereum’s Creation
- 97% Of Bitcoin Wallets Are Now In Profit — What Does It Mean For Your Portfolio?
Trader Notes: Crypto trader GalaxyBTC noted this kind of consolidation on Bitcoin is familiar, saying it has happened before Bitcoin surged from $50,000 to $70,000.
Byzantine General observes Bitcoin being in a choppy, indecisive range, a “no man’s land.”
With the FOMC out of the way, price action might stay stuck here.
A trade setup only looks appealing if it takes out the local high or low, offering a potential scalp in the opposite direction.
Daan Crypto Trades sees Bitcoin retesteing near its range low after the FOMC but held a higher low, a sign of underlying strength.
Price is still ranging, but several marginally lower highs above hint at short stop and liquidation liquidity stacking up.
Once one of those levels breaks, a cascade could follow. For now, though, strong supply above $118,000 is capping upside and may take time to absorb.
