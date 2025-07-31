Tether Posts $4.9B Profit, Surpasses $127B In U.S. Treasuries In Q2

Tether USDT/USD on Thursday released its Q2 2025 attestation, showing the company added over $13.4 billion in USDT during the quarter.

What Happened: With more than $20 billion in net new issuance year-to-date, the total supply of USDT has risen to over $157 billion.

The report shows that Tether’s total exposure to U.S. Treasuries climbed to $127 billion, including $105.5 billion in direct holdings and $21.3 billion held indirectly, up from roughly $119 billion in Q1.

This level of exposure places Tether among the world's largest holders of U.S. sovereign debt, rivaling even institutional investors and central banks.

Tether's net profit for the second quarter reached approximately $4.9 billion, with $3.1 billion of that attributed to recurring operational earnings.

The remainder, roughly $1.8 billion, came from mark-to-market appreciation in its bitcoin and gold holdings.

Combined with Q1 results, total net profit for the first half of 2025 now stands at $5.7 billion.

Shareholder capital remained steady at around $5.47 billion, supporting Tether’s long-term solvency.

The attestation confirmed that Tether's total assets stood at $162.57 billion at the end of June, exceeding its $157.1 billion in liabilities, of which $157.1 billion were related to tokens issued.

Tether noted that proprietary investments in emerging sectors such as AI, energy, and communications are not counted as part of its token reserves.

However, these ventures, led through Tether Investments and XXI Capital, continue to receive a growing share of Tether's retained earnings.

The firm reported that roughly $4 billion has already been deployed into U.S.-based ventures as part of its reinvestment strategy, including projects like Rumble and the Rumble Wallet.

These initiatives are aimed at enhancing financial infrastructure, digital rights, and open-source platforms globally.

Also Read: Ethereum ETFs, Treasury Companies Now Hold Over $32B In ETH: Here’s What’s Driving The Frenzy

What’s Next: CEO Paolo Ardoino emphasized growing confidence in Tether's model, stating, "Q2 2025 affirms what markets have been telling us all year: trust in Tether is accelerating."

"With over $127 billion in U.S. Treasury exposure, robust Bitcoin BTC/USD and gold reserves, and over $20 billion in new USDT issued, we're not just keeping pace with global demand, we're shaping it,” he added.

Ardoino also noted that Tether represents a "live, proven model" of stablecoin functionality at scale, offering "transparency, resilience, and massive global reach" amid ongoing regulatory developments concerning digital dollars.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock