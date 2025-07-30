JPMorgan Partners With Coinbase To Expand Crypto Access For 80M Customers

JPMorgan Chase JPM, the largest U.S. bank with over $4 trillion in assets, has partnered with Coinbase COIN to roll out a suite of crypto access features for its 80 million-plus customers, the companies announced on July 30.

What Happened: Under the partnership, JPMorgan customers will soon be able to:

Use Chase credit cards to fund Coinbase purchases,

Redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards points for USDC, a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, and

Link Chase bank accounts directly to Coinbase for streamlined crypto transactions.

Coinbase says the rollout will begin in fall 2025, with points-to-USDC redemption and bank integration scheduled for 2026.

This collaboration signals growing comfort among major financial institutions in offering regulated access to crypto services.

Also Read: Could The ‘Short Dollar’ Trade Tank Bitcoin? Analysts Say It Might—Under One Condition

Why It Matters: JPMorgan has previously maintained a cautious but steadily evolving approach to the crypto sector.

CEO Jamie Dimon has publicly criticized Bitcoin BTC/USD in the past, but under his leadership, the firm has gradually integrated blockchain solutions and participated in digital asset pilots via Onyx, its blockchain division.

In 2020, JPMorgan began providing banking services to Coinbase and Gemini, signaling an early move into the crypto sector.

In May 2025, the bank settled its first transaction on a public blockchain, partnering with Chainlink LINK/USD and Ondo Finance ONDO/USD.

In June 2025, JPMorgan launched JPMD, a deposit token on Coinbase's Base blockchain, designed for institutional clients to facilitate 24/7 settlements and cross-border payments.

The partnership with Coinbase, the largest publicly traded U.S. crypto exchange, brings JPMorgan's retail clients into direct contact with crypto markets through stablecoins, credit integration, and loyalty rewards.

The new program will allow users to convert Chase Ultimate Rewards into USDC on Coinbase's Layer 2 network, Base, marking the first time a major U.S. rewards program has enabled point-to-crypto conversion.

Coinbase described the collaboration as part of its broader effort to bridge traditional finance with crypto, offering seamless onramps for millions of users.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock