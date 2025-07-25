Ethereum Surges 52% In July—But Is The Rally Over Now?

- BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF becomes the third fastest ETF in U.S. history to surpass $10 billion AUM within a year.
- Trader warns a drop below $3,500 could come before Ethereum resumes its uptrend.
Ethereum ETH/USD has surged over 52% in the past month, but some analysts expect a short-term correction before the next leg up.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,642.24
|$439.4 billion
|+2.3%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$115,562.31
|$2.29 trillion
|-2%
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.03
|$179.9 billion
|-10%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Posty notes that Ethereum's 1-hour trendline remains intact, though a brief dip below $3,500 wouldn't be surprising before price resumes higher.
If a deeper breakdown occurs, he points to $3,000 as the critical support level.
Ash Crypto highlights Ethereum's renewed alignment with M2 money supply after a long divergence last year.
As institutional demand rises and ETH's supply continues tightening, Ash says Ethereum now presents a prime macro opportunity, potentially targeting $10,000 this cycle.
CryptoWolf outlined two likely ETH trajectories: a conservative target above $8,000 and a bullish target of $13,000+.
In both scenarios, he expects a 20–25% pullback after ETH hits new all-time highs, marking the final shakeout before a Q4 rally takes off.
Statistics: According to SoSoValue, U.S. Ethereum ETFs reported a daily net inflow of $231.2 million on July 24, with cumulative net inflows now at $8.88 billion and total ETH ETF assets hitting $20.7 billion.
While Ethereum ETFs showed strong buying, Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows, reflecting short-term market divergence.
Eric Balchunas of Bloomberg notes BlackRock's iShares ETH ETF crossed $10 billion AUM in just one year, becoming the third fastest ETF ever to hit that milestone, behind only two BTC ETFs.
It took just 10 days to grow from $5 billion to $10 billion.
IntoTheBlock data shows Ethereum large transaction volume and daily active addresses grew 5.1% and 3.5% respectively in a single day.
Community News: Bitmine Immersion Technologies announced ETH holdings exceeding $2 billion, only 16 days after completing a $250M private raise. The firm stated ambitions to acquire and stake 5% of the entire ETH supply — signaling long-term conviction in Ethereum's value proposition.
