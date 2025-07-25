Bitcoin Slips Below $117,000 On Whale Selling, Ethereum, XRP Hold Steady

- Global cryptocurrency market capitlization dips 0.5% to $3.82 trillion
- Trader expects Bitcoin to potentially revisit the $111,000–$112,000 zone, while Solana setting up a classic move.
The cryptocurrency market is seeing a modest pullback on Friday, with Bitcoin breaking below the $117,000 level, caused by an uptick in whale selloffs.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$116,634.79
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,730.88
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$181.14
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.13
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2325
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001369
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 5.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Daily active addresses decreased 6% and grew 3.5%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 141,129 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $534.38 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net intflows of $226.6 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $231.2 million.
Trader Notes: Bitcoin is under pressure, slipping below $117,000, but traders are closely watching the $115,000 level where spot buyers are beginning to absorb sell pressure, according to crypto trader Skew.
He notes that a short squeeze may follow if BTC consolidates near $117,000 and short positions build up.
BitBull predicts Bitcoin could drop as low as $111,000–$112,000, citing a missing breakout retest after its all-time high rally.
The current correction, he says, echoes Q1's price action, where a sharp rally was followed by a cooling-off period, a setup that could lead to a strong continuation higher after the short-term dip.
Ethereum shows signs of strength with two potential bullish trajectories, according to CryptoWolf.
The conservative scenario targets $8,000, while a more aggressive path eye $13,000+.
In both cases, he expects a 20%–25% correction post-All-time high to serve as a final shakeout before ETH's explosive Q4 rally.
Solana is also in focus, with DegenHardy identifying a classic bullish setup.
Bullish divergences are forming at a key support zone, a common precursor to sharp upward movements.
He sees this as a "get ready" moment for traders aligned with his go-to strategy.
Dogecoin could be carving out a double bottom, per chart analyst Ali Martinez.
If DOGE can reclaim $0.26 as support, the pattern may confirm and fuel a breakout toward $0.46, opening the door for a significant meme coin rally.
