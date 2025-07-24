Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Green As Trader Warns That 'Decision Time Is Near'

Cryptocurrency markets are recovering on Thursday, with Ethereum leading the rally across altcoins.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,157.24 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,738.63 Solana SOL/USD $189.07 XRP XRP/USD $3.23 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2399 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001388

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction decreased by 13.4% and daily active addresses grew 6.2%. Exchanges netflows were down by 90.8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 shot up from 10,510 to 11,053.

Coinglass data shows 229,386 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $666.60 million.

The top losers in the past 24 hours include Pump.fun PUMP/USD , Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD and Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD .

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin's recent surge from $110,000 to $117,000 carved out a low-density accumulation zone, often referred to as an on-chain air gap.

These gaps, while typically thin in volume, have historically served as bottoming zones during corrective phases.

So far, Bitcoin has remained comfortably above its $122,600 all-time high, but if support falters, that air gap could re-emerge as a key demand zone.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to tightening Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour Bitcoin chart, signaling that a volatility spike is likely imminent.

He suggests a decisive close beyond the $117,000–$119,700 range could set off the next significant directional move.

Daan Crypto Trades also highlighted that Bitcoin is nearing a critical decision point, noting price action has been trapped in a choppy triangle pattern for the last couple of weeks.

He urges to wait for confirmation rather than anticipate the breakout prematurely, to avoid getting whipsawed by indecisive market behavior.

