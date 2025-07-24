July 24, 2025 3:04 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Green As Trader Warns That 'Decision Time Is Near'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are recovering on Thursday, with Ethereum leading the rally across altcoins.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,157.24
EthereumETH/USD$3,738.63
SolanaSOL/USD$189.07
XRPXRP/USD$3.23
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2399
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001388

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin's large transaction decreased by 13.4% and daily active addresses grew 6.2%. Exchanges netflows were down by 90.8%. Transactions greater than $100,000 shot up from 10,510 to 11,053.
  • Coinglass data shows 229,386 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $666.60 million.
  • The top losers in the past 24 hours include Pump.fun PUMP/USD, Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD and Virtuals Protocol VIRTUAL/USD.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Glassnode data shows that Bitcoin's recent surge from $110,000 to $117,000 carved out a low-density accumulation zone, often referred to as an on-chain air gap.

These gaps, while typically thin in volume, have historically served as bottoming zones during corrective phases.

So far, Bitcoin has remained comfortably above its $122,600 all-time high, but if support falters, that air gap could re-emerge as a key demand zone.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez points to tightening Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour Bitcoin chart, signaling that a volatility spike is likely imminent.

He suggests a decisive close beyond the $117,000–$119,700 range could set off the next significant directional move.

Daan Crypto Trades also highlighted that Bitcoin is nearing a critical decision point, noting price action has been trapped in a choppy triangle pattern for the last couple of weeks.

He urges to wait for confirmation rather than anticipate the breakout prematurely, to avoid getting whipsawed by indecisive market behavior.

Image: Shutterstock

