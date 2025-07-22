Bitcoin Eyes $120,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken

- Global crypto market cap edges up 0.3% to $3.9 trillion.
- Trader outlines two bullish paths for Bitcoin, with one targeting $128,000.
- Tim Melvin’s system has spotted 10X winners like NVIDIA and Matador—see his next 6 picks and the options strategies to multiply gains at a free July 23 event. Register Here.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesdayas Bitcoin attempts to reclaim the $120,000 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,799.44
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,711.00
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$201.99
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.56
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2662
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001529
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 121.9% and 14.7% respectively. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,583 to 10,609 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 225.7%.
- Coinglass data shows 150,038 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $540.70 million.
- The top losers in the past 24 hours include Conflux CFX/USD, Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Ethena ENA/USD.
- Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated on X that five different Bitcoin and Ethereum funds on CBOE filed amendments with the SEC for obtaining the ability to do in-kind creation and redemption.
Notable Developments:
- Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin A ‘Fraud’—Now JPMorgan Might Lend Against It
- Telegram Bots Reshape Avalanche Trading, But Are They The Future Of DeFi UX Or Just A Shortcut?
- Chamath Palihapitiya ‘Excited’ About Coinbase’s Upcoming Crypto Credit Card That Promises Bitcoin Rewards
- What Western Union’s Sudden Interest In Stablecoins Means For Your Money Transfers
- Justice Department Drops Case Against Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ outlined two potential bullish scenarios:
Scenario 1: Price dips into a 4-hour demand zone (visible on Coinbase but not all exchanges), triggers a sweep of recent highs, possibly signaling either a clue or a price anomaly.
Scenario 2: Current range is viewed as accumulation. A manipulation move below the range low into the daily fair value gap (FVG) could precede a strong rally. This would lead to distribution above current highs, potentially pushing Bitcoin to new all-time highs and extending towards ~$128,000.
Bitcoin Munger believes $150,000 is the next pit stop for Bitcoin on its way to $400,000.
Crypto Chase sees Bitcoin’s price action is progressing well.
The $118,400 S/R flip setup occurred when the traders missed it.
Now the key is continuation: if this is indeed the leg, bulls want to see momentum build from here rather than more retests around $118,000. The trader is watching for sustained strength from this point onward.
Read Next:
- ‘I’d Rather Have An iPhone Than A Landline’, Says Ether Machine CEO About Why He Doesn’t Own Bitcoin
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.