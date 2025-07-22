July 22, 2025 3:45 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Eyes $120,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesdayas Bitcoin attempts to reclaim the $120,000 mark.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,799.44
EthereumETH/USD$3,711.00
SolanaSOL/USD$201.99
XRPXRP/USD$3.56
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2662
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001529

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 121.9% and 14.7% respectively. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,583 to 10,609 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 225.7%.
  • Coinglass data shows 150,038 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $540.70 million.
  • The top losers in the past 24 hours include Conflux CFX/USD, Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Ethena ENA/USD.
  • Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated on X that five different Bitcoin and Ethereum funds on CBOE filed amendments with the SEC for obtaining the ability to do in-kind creation and redemption.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ outlined two potential bullish scenarios:

Scenario 1: Price dips into a 4-hour demand zone (visible on Coinbase but not all exchanges), triggers a sweep of recent highs, possibly signaling either a clue or a price anomaly.

Scenario 2: Current range is viewed as accumulation. A manipulation move below the range low into the daily fair value gap (FVG) could precede a strong rally. This would lead to distribution above current highs, potentially pushing Bitcoin to new all-time highs and extending towards ~$128,000.

Bitcoin Munger believes $150,000 is the next pit stop for Bitcoin on its way to $400,000.

Crypto Chase sees Bitcoin’s price action is progressing well.

The $118,400 S/R flip setup occurred when the traders missed it.

Now the key is continuation: if this is indeed the leg, bulls want to see momentum build from here rather than more retests around $118,000. The trader is watching for sustained strength from this point onward.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$119200.001.51%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CFX/USD Logo
$CFXConflux
Not Available-%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2583-4.90%
ENA/USD Logo
$ENAEthena - United States dollar
$0.4937-4.58%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3658.05-2.82%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu - United States dollar
$0.000015-3.42%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana - United States dollar
$198.871.56%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$3.53-0.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved