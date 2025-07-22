Bitcoin Eyes $120,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Weaken

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesdayas Bitcoin attempts to reclaim the $120,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,799.44 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,711.00 Solana SOL/USD $201.99 XRP XRP/USD $3.56 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2662 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001529

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin large transaction volume and daily active addresses increased by 121.9% and 14.7% respectively. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,583 to 10,609 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 225.7%.

Coinglass data shows 150,038 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $540.70 million.

The top losers in the past 24 hours include Conflux CFX/USD , Pump.fun PUMP/USD and Ethena ENA/USD .

, and . Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart stated on X that five different Bitcoin and Ethereum funds on CBOE filed amendments with the SEC for obtaining the ability to do in-kind creation and redemption.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ outlined two potential bullish scenarios:

Scenario 1: Price dips into a 4-hour demand zone (visible on Coinbase but not all exchanges), triggers a sweep of recent highs, possibly signaling either a clue or a price anomaly.

Scenario 2: Current range is viewed as accumulation. A manipulation move below the range low into the daily fair value gap (FVG) could precede a strong rally. This would lead to distribution above current highs, potentially pushing Bitcoin to new all-time highs and extending towards ~$128,000.

Bitcoin Munger believes $150,000 is the next pit stop for Bitcoin on its way to $400,000.

Crypto Chase sees Bitcoin’s price action is progressing well.

The $118,400 S/R flip setup occurred when the traders missed it.

Now the key is continuation: if this is indeed the leg, bulls want to see momentum build from here rather than more retests around $118,000. The trader is watching for sustained strength from this point onward.

