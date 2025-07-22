'I'd Rather Have An iPhone Than A Landline', Says Ether Machine CEO About Why He Doesn't Own Bitcoin

Ether Machine CEO Andrew Keys on Monday discussed Ethereum's ETH/USD appeal and its strength in comparison to Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: In a July 21 interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Andrew Keys, CEO of Ether Machine, emphasized his strong preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin.

Keys, who has personally contributed over $600 million worth of ETH to Ether Machine, drew a sharp comparison between the two blockchains, calling Ethereum the "iPhone" to Bitcoin's "landline."

"If you had bought Ethereum 10 years ago, you'd be 50 times wealthier than someone who held Bitcoin," Keys said.

He attributes this outperformance to Ethereum's real-world productivity, highlighting features like staking and tokenization of assets, which give it more utility than Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: Keys believes Ethereum is the dominant substrate for the decentralized global economy. He sees ETH as the biggest beneficiary of the Genius Act, with most stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets operating on the Ethereum network.

He also dismissed competition from other smart contract platforms, comparing Ethereum's lead to Google's dominance in search—describing its position as a "power law" winner in the blockchain space.

Ether Machine is set to go public through a SPAC merger with Dynamix DYNX, aiming to build an institutional Ethereum platform.

The firm plans to manage one of the largest ETH balance sheets, signalling a high-conviction bet on Ethereum's long-term value proposition.

Image: Shutterstock