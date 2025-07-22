July 22, 2025 12:19 PM 1 min read

'I'd Rather Have An iPhone Than A Landline', Says Ether Machine CEO About Why He Doesn't Own Bitcoin

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Ether Machine CEO Andrew Keys on Monday discussed Ethereum's ETH/USD appeal and its strength in comparison to Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: In a July 21 interview with CNBC's Squawk Box, Andrew Keys, CEO of Ether Machine, emphasized his strong preference for Ethereum over Bitcoin.

Keys, who has personally contributed over $600 million worth of ETH to Ether Machine, drew a sharp comparison between the two blockchains, calling Ethereum the "iPhone" to Bitcoin's "landline."

"If you had bought Ethereum 10 years ago, you'd be 50 times wealthier than someone who held Bitcoin," Keys said.

He attributes this outperformance to Ethereum's real-world productivity, highlighting features like staking and tokenization of assets, which give it more utility than Bitcoin.

Also Read: Trader Who Called Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Bottom In April Now Warns Local Top Likely In August

Why It Matters: Keys believes Ethereum is the dominant substrate for the decentralized global economy. He sees ETH as the biggest beneficiary of the Genius Act, with most stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets operating on the Ethereum network.

He also dismissed competition from other smart contract platforms, comparing Ethereum's lead to Google's dominance in search—describing its position as a "power law" winner in the blockchain space.

Ether Machine is set to go public through a SPAC merger with Dynamix DYNX, aiming to build an institutional Ethereum platform.

The firm plans to manage one of the largest ETH balance sheets, signalling a high-conviction bet on Ethereum's long-term value proposition.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

ETH Logo
ETHGrayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$35.23-0.03%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$119161.381.48%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3736.46-0.74%
DYNX Logo
DYNXDynamix Corp
$11.93-0.54%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved