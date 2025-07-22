IShiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Over 6,500% In 1 Day: What Is Going On?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is flashing strong bullish signals, with a massive spike in the burn rate fueling trader optimism about a major breakout.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001514 $8.9 billion +10.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2652 $39.8 billion +33.9% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001385 $5.8 billion +8.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Javon Marks highlights an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern forming on SHIB's chart.

The price is now in the final shoulder phase, setting the stage for a potential breakout to $0.000081, implying a 431% upside.

If confirmed, this setup could ignite a 5X rally, echoing past explosive SHIB runs.

Galaxy sees SHIB approaching a key resistance level that may soon give way to higher prices.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate soared 6,568.2% in the past 24 hours as 22.9 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem.

Around 13 hours ago, a single transaction burned 16.4 million SHIB.

Shibariumscan data points to daily transactions maintaining strong momentum at 4.63 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 279.7% in a single day, while daily active addresses grew 15.2%.

Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 55 to 101.

