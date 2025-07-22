IShiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Over 6,500% In 1 Day: What Is Going On?

- Shiba Inu’s daily burn rate surged 6,568%, with 22.9 million SHIB removed from circulation.
- Trader sees potential 431% rally, citing bullish price structure.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is flashing strong bullish signals, with a massive spike in the burn rate fueling trader optimism about a major breakout.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001514
|$8.9 billion
|+10.3%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2652
|$39.8 billion
|+33.9%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001385
|$5.8 billion
|+8.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Javon Marks highlights an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern forming on SHIB's chart.
The price is now in the final shoulder phase, setting the stage for a potential breakout to $0.000081, implying a 431% upside.
If confirmed, this setup could ignite a 5X rally, echoing past explosive SHIB runs.
Galaxy sees SHIB approaching a key resistance level that may soon give way to higher prices.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate soared 6,568.2% in the past 24 hours as 22.9 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem.
Around 13 hours ago, a single transaction burned 16.4 million SHIB.
Shibariumscan data points to daily transactions maintaining strong momentum at 4.63 million.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 279.7% in a single day, while daily active addresses grew 15.2%.
Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 55 to 101.
