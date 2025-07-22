July 22, 2025 2:56 PM 1 min read

IShiba Inu Burn Rate Soars Over 6,500% In 1 Day: What Is Going On?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is flashing strong bullish signals, with a massive spike in the burn rate fueling trader optimism about a major breakout.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001514 $8.9 billion+10.3% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2652 $39.8 billion+33.9%
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001385 $5.8 billion+8.4% 

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Javon Marks highlights an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern forming on SHIB's chart.

The price is now in the final shoulder phase, setting the stage for a potential breakout to $0.000081, implying a 431% upside.

If confirmed, this setup could ignite a 5X rally, echoing past explosive SHIB runs.

Galaxy sees SHIB approaching a key resistance level that may soon give way to higher prices.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows burn rate soared 6,568.2% in the past 24 hours as 22.9 million SHIB were removed from the ecosystem.

Around 13 hours ago, a single transaction burned 16.4 million SHIB.

Shibariumscan data points to daily transactions maintaining strong momentum at 4.63 million.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 279.7% in a single day, while daily active addresses grew 15.2%.

Transactions greater than $100,000 jumped from 55 to 101.

