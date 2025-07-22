Bitcoin Consolidation Means Market Is 'Relatively Healthy', Ethereum, XRP, SOL Will Continue To Do Well, Analyst Says

Bitcoin BTC/USD consolidates as Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD show strength, leading market commentators to predict that momentum is starting to flow into altcoins.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Cheshire Capital said on Tuesday on X that the market remains structurally strong, even as price action becomes frothy.

He continues to hold long positions across key assets but is trimming size as a precaution, highlighting a shift to a more staggered cycle.

According to Cheshire, Bitcoin is consolidating roughly 5% above previous all-time highs, driven largely by the presence of a massive 80,000 BTC over the counter (OTC) whale, which has temporarily absorbed spot momentum.

Key Insights:

ETH and SOL are currently the most attractive tokens to bid on, supported by their volume, narrative strength, and mNAV flywheel dynamics driven by Crypto Treasury Companies (CTCs).

XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD are viewed as plausible contenders for the next leg up if momentum trickles down from majors.

and are viewed as plausible contenders for the next leg up if momentum trickles down from majors. Altcoins in general remain well below all-time highs, suggesting untapped upside, especially as open interest (OI) and price action show room for expansion.

Cheshire notes the traditional risk curve flow (BTC → ETH/SOL → altcoins) seems disjointed but expects Ethereum and Solana strength to eventually cascade into broader altcoins.

Also Read: ‘I’d Rather Have An iPhone Than A Landline’, Says Ether Machine CEO About Why He Doesn’t Own Bitcoin

Why It Matters: Despite Bitcoin entering a mid-cycle cool-off, Cheshire remains bullish on the broader market.

Funding rates are moderate, and although Bitcoin has only recently broken its all-time high, past risk-on cycles typically last longer (4-6 weeks), suggesting more upside.

He anticipates Bitcoin open interest to climb sharply from the current mid-110s to 125-130 as markets digest the OTC whale flow, potentially reigniting upside momentum.

He emphasizes there are still no clear signs of a cycle top, and that the recent 11-day consolidation is healthy and likely temporary.

Cheshire's current positions are in ETH, SOL, XRP, Pepe PEPE/USD, DOGE, and TRUMP TRUMP/USD, in decreasing size.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: