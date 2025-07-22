Bitcoin Consolidation Means Market Is 'Relatively Healthy', Ethereum, XRP, SOL WIl Continue To Do Well, Analyst Says

- Trader remains long but with decreasing position sizes in ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, PEPE, and TRUMP.
- He notes Ethereum and Solana remain "biddable", with XRP and Dogecoin as potential upside plays.
Bitcoin BTC/USD consolidates as Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD show strength, leading market commentators to predict that momentum is starting to flow into altcoins.
What Happened: Crypto analyst Cheshire Capital said on Tuesday on X that the market remains structurally strong, even as price action becomes frothy.
He continues to hold long positions across key assets but is trimming size as a precaution, highlighting a shift to a more staggered cycle.
According to Cheshire, Bitcoin is consolidating roughly 5% above previous all-time highs, driven largely by the presence of a massive 80,000 BTC over the counter (OTC) whale, which has temporarily absorbed spot momentum.
Key Insights:
- ETH and SOL are currently the most attractive tokens to bid on, supported by their volume, narrative strength, and mNAV flywheel dynamics driven by Crypto Treasury Companies (CTCs).
- XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD are viewed as plausible contenders for the next leg up if momentum trickles down from majors.
- Altcoins in general remain well below all-time highs, suggesting untapped upside, especially as open interest (OI) and price action show room for expansion.
Cheshire notes the traditional risk curve flow (BTC → ETH/SOL → altcoins) seems disjointed but expects Ethereum and Solana strength to eventually cascade into broader altcoins.
Why It Matters: Despite Bitcoin entering a mid-cycle cool-off, Cheshire remains bullish on the broader market.
Funding rates are moderate, and although Bitcoin has only recently broken its all-time high, past risk-on cycles typically last longer (4-6 weeks), suggesting more upside.
He anticipates Bitcoin open interest to climb sharply from the current mid-110s to 125-130 as markets digest the OTC whale flow, potentially reigniting upside momentum.
He emphasizes there are still no clear signs of a cycle top, and that the recent 11-day consolidation is healthy and likely temporary.
Cheshire's current positions are in ETH, SOL, XRP, Pepe PEPE/USD, DOGE, and TRUMP TRUMP/USD, in decreasing size.
