Dave Ramsey Once Compared Bitcoin And Other Cryptos With Blackjack And Cocaine — And Even 2025 Bull Run Hasn't Changed His Mind

Personal finance guru Dave Ramsey has long been a critic of cryptocurrency investments, and even the blockbuster bull run of 2021 failed to sway his opinion on the asset class.

What happened: Back in April 2021, a caller on his popular radio program, “The Ramsey Show,” inquired about his thoughts on cryptocurrency and how to deal with the FOMO of investing in the asset class.

This was when the market, driven by Bitcoin BTC/USD, was experiencing a record-breaking bull run, with the price of the apex cryptocurrency shooting up 106% year-to-date.

It [cryptocurrency] had an incredible year. People made a lot of money out of this year. Without a doubt, no question about that," Ramsey replied. "But they make a lot of money on cocaine, too. They make a lot of money playing futures, and they make a lot of money at the blackjack table."

Ramsey implied that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin DOGE/USD are not investment strategies but rather "things that you can jump into or jump out of," which carry extremely high risk.

He advised the user to avoid such bets "if they don't want to start over" and stick to safer investments such as mutual funds.

"But you’re not going to convince friends who are making a bunch of money that they’re stupid. Just let them be stupid and smile," Ramsey added.

See Also: Bitcoin Flat As $1 Billion Whale Move Sparks Speculation, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC’s Next Leg Up Will Pump It Above $130,000

At the time, one Bitcoin cost $55,681.79. Fast forward to July 2025, when the top cryptocurrency has surpassed $123,000 and is consolidating in the early $119,000s as of this writing. This equates to returns of more than 2x in just over four years.

But despite all of this, Ramsey has remained steadfast in his skepticism. He recently advised a couple to offload their cryptocurrency to settle their debt, stating, "The only track record crypto has is extreme volatility."

He questioned their expectations of an impending bull run, asking, “What happens if Trump burps again?” referring to the potential pitfalls of President Donald Trump's economic policies.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $119,365, up 1.25% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin has rallied over 25%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: PV productions on Shutterstock