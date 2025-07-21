July 21, 2025 8:02 AM 3 min read

Bitcoin Holds Steady, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin Lead Monday Rally

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Monday morning, with Ethereum and Solana leading the rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$118,635.30
EthereumETH/USD$3,808.47
SolanaSOL/USD$191.41
XRPXRP/USD$3.55
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2719
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001567

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 3% and increased 83%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped 1.5% and 6%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 130,295 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $403.06 million.
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $363.5 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $402.5 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CrediBULL Crypto noted that Bitcoin was rejected on its recent upward move, suggesting that the next impulsive wave isn't quite ready yet.

BTC is currently holding the H1 demand zone, which serves as the final key support before potentially retesting the $115,700 level.

Glassnode data shows all major BTC wallet cohorts—including whales holding 10,000+ BTC are accumulating aggressively, at levels not seen since December 2024.

This cross-tier accumulation suggests broad conviction in Bitcoin's longer-term uptrend, even as short-term momentum cools.

Ethereum is now approaching its cycle highs, with the daily RSI at its highest level this cycle, notes Daan Crypto Trades.

While this doesn't confirm an immediate reversal, the elevated RSI hints at possible overextension.

The trader recommends patience, citing the need for a cooldown, leverage flush, or at least sideways consolidation to reset indicators and build a healthier setup for continuation.

XRP just logged its highest weekly close ever, according to GalaxyBTC, a breakout that could surprise many and signal the early stages of a much larger rally.

Solana, as noted by Degen Hardy, has broken through a major resistance zone, confirming a bullish breakout from its ascending triangle pattern. A daily close above the breakout line would further validate this move, setting up for a long entry on a successful retest.

Dogecoin is playing out a classic Double Bottom formation, says Trader Tardigrade. With the neckline breakout confirmed, the next move could be a short-term pullback to the neckline before pushing higher toward the target of $0.476.

Image: Shutterstock

