XRP Explodes To $3.60 After Golden Cross: How High Can It Go?

XRP XRP/USD has surged 21% in the past week, but market commentators expect the rally to continue even further.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.62 $214.3 billion +21.2% Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,440.38 $2.35 trillion -1.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,821.89 $461.3 billion +26.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez identified a bullish triangle pattern and set a price target of $6 if XRP breaks out.

GalaxyBTC emphasized that XRP just posted its highest weekly close ever, calling it "just the beginning."

Altcoin Gordon pointed out that XRP/BTC is nearing a breakout from an 8-year resistance, calling it a "once-in-a-generation wealth opportunity." The buzz around a potential XRP spot ETF and double-digit price forecasts for 2025 is gaining steam.

While XRP inches closer to a breakout, Coinbureau co-founder Nic Puckrin noted that Bitcoin is likely to see a golden cross as the 50-day MA crosses the 200-day MA, a classic sign of long-term bullish momentum.

Statistics: Whale Alert flagged a massive 210.7 million XRP ($738.1 million) transfer between two unknown wallets, later identified as Ripple sub-wallets.

Another 20 million XRP ($71.3 million) moved from Upbit to an unknown wallet, fuelling speculation about upcoming catalysts.

Coinglass data shows XRP's open interest spiked 4.2% to $11.6 billion in a single day, its all-time highest level. Derivatives trading volume expanded 32.8%

Community News: Blockchain analyst Paul Barron highlighted the potential of the GENIUS Act, noting that Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin already meets the Act's compliance standards.

With monthly audits and reserve backing, RLUSD could become a backbone of regulated digital payments, and XRP as the bridge currency.

He added: "Each RLUSD transaction on the XRPL burns XRP, creating deflationary pressure as adoption grows." His conclusion – "The future of payments isn't just digital — it's XRP-powered."

Image: Shutterstock