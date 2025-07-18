'Within 4 Years, This XRP WIll Buy Me A Lambo,' Trader Said In 2019 — Now He's Up $176,000

XRP XRP/USD has been one of the most polarizing altcoins in crypto, but one prominent trader shared a story about how it has paid off in a big way.

What Happened: Back in December 2019, crypto trader CrediBULL Crypto made a bold post: "Within 4 years, this XRP will buy me a Lambo. What color should I get?"

At the time, he had invested $10,000 into XRP at around $0.1835, calling it an "accumulation buy" rather than a short-term trade.

He predicted prices could dip to $0.13–$0.15 but stuck with the position.

Now, nearly five years later, that same position is worth $186,000, marking a 185x return. While the Lambo timeline was slightly off, the conviction paid off.

Despite the huge gains, CrediBULL isn't selling. He says XRP's real run is still ahead, and that Bitcoin’s ROI potential is now limited.

"I don't see BTC going to $300,000+ from here," he said, suggesting only a 2x upside remains for Bitcoin.

While others argue that Bitcoin offered better risk-adjusted returns, he disagrees — pointing to XRP's explosive upside in recent months and suggesting the altcoin cycle has more to give.

Also Read: XRP Explodes For 32% Weekly Rally To Form A Golden Cross: All-Time Highs Soon?

What's Next: Santiment notes that XRP hasn't seen real retail fear of missing out yet, even as it leads recent altcoin rallies.

Pentoshi called XRP's behavior a clear sign of "bull market things."

DonAlt shared that his XRP bag has 6x'd in just a couple of months, while Bitcoin hasn't even doubled. "This is why people chase altcoins," Don said, adding that he's simply holding now and warns: He also felt this is the most obvious trade of a lifetime and he still thinks there’s more upside. The higher it goes, the higher the risk. Don't get too greedy, he added.

