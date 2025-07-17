XRP Explodes For 32% Weekly Rally To Form A Golden Cross: All-Time Highs Soon?

XRP XRP/USD is turning heads once again as bullish technical signals and major fundamental developments align raise the probability of a massive rally.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $3.29 $194.6 billion +32% Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,138.85 $2.4 trillion +4.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,426.40 $413.4 billion +20.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez has pointed out that XRP's MVRV ratio has just flashed a golden cross, a rare bullish signal.

The last time this happened, XRP skyrocketed 630%.

GalaxyBTC observes XRP being on the verge of breaking its all-time high for the first time since 2017, entering price discovery mode, a condition that often precedes major rallies.

Pentoshi notes XRP has held up exceptionally well for 7 months, while many other altcoins broke down. Now, it’s consolidating just below a critical breakout zone with virtually no historical resistance ahead.

Multiple tailwinds are stacking up for XRP:

Ripple's stablecoin launch and potential bank license approval.

Reports that the SEC lawsuit could be dropped soon.

Ongoing speculation of a possible XRP ETF.

The Genius Act is on the verge of passing.

Statistics: Martinez reports whales scooping up 2.2 billion XRP in the last two weeks — a sign of strong accumulation.

Coinglass data shows XRP open interest spiked 13.9% to its new all-time high of $9.91 billion, while derivatives trading volume expanded 121.7% in a single day.

Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $43.5 million, with $28.08 million in short liquidations.

Community News: Ripple revealed a major partnership with Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization infrastructure firm.

Ctrl Alt will use Ripple's institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to secure the Dubai Land Department's Real Estate Tokenization Project.

That means tokenized title deeds stored securely on the XRP Ledger, a major milestone in real-world asset (RWA) adoption and Dubai's crypto leadership.

