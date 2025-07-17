July 17, 2025 2:42 PM 2 min read

XRP Explodes For 32% Weekly Rally To Form A Golden Cross: All-Time Highs Soon?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD is turning heads once again as bullish technical signals and major fundamental developments align raise the probability of a massive rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
XRPXRP/USD$3.29 $194.6 billion+32% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$119,138.85 $2.4 trillion+4.7%
EthereumETH/USD$3,426.40 $413.4 billion+20.9%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez has pointed out that XRP's MVRV ratio has just flashed a golden cross, a rare bullish signal.

The last time this happened, XRP skyrocketed 630%.

GalaxyBTC observes XRP being on the verge of breaking its all-time high for the first time since 2017, entering price discovery mode, a condition that often precedes major rallies.

Pentoshi notes XRP has held up exceptionally well for 7 months, while many other altcoins broke down. Now, it’s consolidating just below a critical breakout zone with virtually no historical resistance ahead.

Multiple tailwinds are stacking up for XRP:

  • Ripple's stablecoin launch and potential bank license approval.
  • Reports that the SEC lawsuit could be dropped soon.
  • Ongoing speculation of a possible XRP ETF.
  • The Genius Act is on the verge of passing.

Statistics: Martinez reports whales scooping up 2.2 billion XRP in the last two weeks — a sign of strong accumulation.

Coinglass data shows XRP open interest spiked 13.9% to its new all-time high of $9.91 billion, while derivatives trading volume expanded 121.7% in a single day.

Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $43.5 million, with $28.08 million in short liquidations.

Community News: Ripple revealed a major partnership with Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization infrastructure firm.

Ctrl Alt will use Ripple's institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to secure the Dubai Land Department's Real Estate Tokenization Project.

That means tokenized title deeds stored securely on the XRP Ledger, a major milestone in real-world asset (RWA) adoption and Dubai's crypto leadership.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$3.3510.1%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$119658.350.85%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$3429.341.66%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved