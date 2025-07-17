XRP Explodes For 32% Weekly Rally To Form A Golden Cross: All-Time Highs Soon?

- Ripple partners with Ctrl Alt to power Dubai’s real estate tokenization using its top-tier custody tech.
- A golden cross has appeared on XRP’s MVRV ratio, the last one led to a 630% surge.
XRP XRP/USD is turning heads once again as bullish technical signals and major fundamental developments align raise the probability of a massive rally.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.29
|$194.6 billion
|+32%
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$119,138.85
|$2.4 trillion
|+4.7%
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,426.40
|$413.4 billion
|+20.9%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez has pointed out that XRP's MVRV ratio has just flashed a golden cross, a rare bullish signal.
The last time this happened, XRP skyrocketed 630%.
GalaxyBTC observes XRP being on the verge of breaking its all-time high for the first time since 2017, entering price discovery mode, a condition that often precedes major rallies.
Pentoshi notes XRP has held up exceptionally well for 7 months, while many other altcoins broke down. Now, it’s consolidating just below a critical breakout zone with virtually no historical resistance ahead.
Multiple tailwinds are stacking up for XRP:
- Ripple's stablecoin launch and potential bank license approval.
- Reports that the SEC lawsuit could be dropped soon.
- Ongoing speculation of a possible XRP ETF.
- The Genius Act is on the verge of passing.
Statistics: Martinez reports whales scooping up 2.2 billion XRP in the last two weeks — a sign of strong accumulation.
Coinglass data shows XRP open interest spiked 13.9% to its new all-time high of $9.91 billion, while derivatives trading volume expanded 121.7% in a single day.
Liquidations in the past 24 hours stood at $43.5 million, with $28.08 million in short liquidations.
Community News: Ripple revealed a major partnership with Ctrl Alt, a leading tokenization infrastructure firm.
Ctrl Alt will use Ripple's institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to secure the Dubai Land Department's Real Estate Tokenization Project.
That means tokenized title deeds stored securely on the XRP Ledger, a major milestone in real-world asset (RWA) adoption and Dubai's crypto leadership.
