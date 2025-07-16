Ethereum Surges 22% In A Week: Is This ETH's 'Moment Of Truth'?

Ethereum'ETH/USD is gaining serious momentum with a 22% rally over the past week, with market observers anticipating the rally to continue.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Ethereum ETH/USD $3,265.27 $393.9 billion +22.6% Bitcoin BTC/USD $119,227.83 $2.37 trillion +9% XRP XRP/USD $2.98 $177.2 billion +26%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader The Flow Horse says once Ethereum reclaims the $4,000 mark, it will trigger a wave of renewed attention and narrative shift in the market.

Crypto trader Jelle called this a "moment of truth" for Ethereum.

If ETH reclaims its key support zone (the "white box" on his chart), it could ignite a fresh leg higher. Based on current BTC price, a return to 0.065 ETH/BTC could imply an ETH price around $7,700.

Pentoshi is eyeing a move toward $3,200–$3,300 in the near term, with any pullback next week offering a setup for a push to $4,000 over the coming weeks.

Despite the occasional sarcastic post like "who even uses ETH?", the broader consensus is clear: the market trend is up, with consolidations and dips likely, but not game changing.

Statistics: Wu Blockchain reported that the Ethereum Foundation transferred 155 ETH to BuildGuidl, a developer-focused DAO. The total transfer value stands at $737,700 reinforcing ETH's continued strategic and developer ecosystem investments.

IntoTheBlock data shows Ethereum's large transaction volume decreased 5.9% and daily active addresses dropped 0.05% in a single day.

Transactions greater than $100,000 narrowed by 103.3%.

Around 80% of ETH holders are in profit, while 9% are at breakeven.

Coinglass data shows Ethereum derivatives trading volume and open interest increased 23.3% and 10% respectively in a single day.

Community News: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on Layer-1 vs. Layer-2 dynamics, arguing that alt-L1s tend to evolve into L2s over time.

He urged builders to stop reinventing the wheel and instead leverage Ethereum's proven L1 infrastructure, security, censorship resistance, and data availability.

In a major institutional milestone, Standard Chartered launched a fully integrated digital asset trading desk through its U.K. arm, becoming the first global bank to offer deliverable spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading to institutional clients, including corporates and asset managers.

