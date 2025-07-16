Are You Up On Your Bitcoin, ETH, XRP Holdings? 'Take Out Enough,' Prominent Whale Cautions

Prominent crypto voice Innerdevcrypto remains firmly bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD but noted the risks in trading and advised taking profits at the right time.

What Happened: Innerdevcrypto took to X to predict it could eventually match or surpass gold's market capitalization, representing a 10x upside over the next 5–10 years.

In a series of posts, he also warned against becoming a long-term holder who never cashes out or enjoys the journey.

While long-term conviction is important, Innerdev stresses that 30% pullbacks on Bitcoin and 50% corrections in altcoins are routine in bull markets. Therefore, traders must have both risk management and profit-taking strategies in place.

He reminds traders that even strong altcoins and NFTs like Solana, Sui, and Pudgy Penguins come with volatility.

“Take some profits on the way up," he advised, reminding the community that financial gains should translate into real-life benefits.

In another X post, Innerdevcrypto emphasizes whether it's health, family, or memorable experiences, he encouraged using some of your crypto wealth to live well now, instead of endlessly waiting for a future top.

Don't become the bitter maxi who never lived, he added, advocating for balance between holding and spending.

Also Read: Bitcoin Advocate Says BTC Will Emulate 2021 Dogecoin Run: ‘This Thesis Will Retire Your Bloodline’

What's Next: Other analysts are also noting historic technical setups:

Crypto Batman highlighted the Bitcoin-to-Gold ratio, which recently broke out of a long-standing range and is now retesting resistance as support, a classic bullish setup. If confirmed, this could spark the next leg up.

Alex Wacy, a respected crypto researcher, compared Bitcoin's current positioning to gold's breakout in 1979, calling the chart “uncannily similar.” He noted, “This is not a different era, it's a repeat of history,” signalling that Bitcoin may be on the verge of a historic parabolic move.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock